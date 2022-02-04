You are ahead of the game with this Super Bowl menu: Enjoy these 7 sharable plant-based recipes that everyone will love, including both Rams and Bengals fans – because good food is something we can all agree on!

The Super Bowl may be one of the unhealthiest days of the year according to a statistic that revealed most Americans will consume up to 8,083 calories while they watch the game. The good news is we combined the best of both worlds (healthy and delicious) with these meat-and-dairy-free recipes that taste better than the real thing.

Don't ditch the foods you love to eat while rooting for your team. Instead, remake the classics with healthier-for-you swaps like cashew-based queso, jackfruit buffalo dip, and bean chili that's full of fiber, helping you stay fuller longer and avoiding the bad stuff (chips!) You're on your way to the healthiest Super Bowl party yet with these recipes – enjoy!

1. Vegan Taco Bowl Dip

This Mexican-inspired taco bowl dip is all sorts of delicious. Made with layers of creamy refried beans, guacamole, cashew cream, salsa, veggies, and dairy-free shredded cheese, it packs a flavor punch. Pair it with some crunchy tortilla chips, veggie, pita chips, whatever and you've got a touchdown dish on your hands!

Recipe: Vegan Taco Bowl Dip For Under $1 a Serving

2. Vegan Buffalo Chicken Dip

Step aside buffalo wings, there’s a new kid in town. Say hello to this quick, easy, and healthy buffalo "chicken" dip! Superbowl Sunday won't be complete without it on the menu. Made with meaty pulled jackfruit, creamy cashew-based cheese, and spicy red-hot sauce, this dip delivers big, bold flavors that will have everyone lining up for seconds! Serve it with your choice of bread or chips. For an even healthier option, add carrot sticks and celery to the side.

Recipe: Vegan Buffalo Chicken Dip for Under $1 a Serving

3. Fig & “Goat” Cheese Crostini

A tray of fig and “goat cheese" crostinis is just what you need to feed a large party or Super Bowl gathering. This appetizer is simple, elegant, and (most importantly) delicious!

It all starts out with golden-brown crostini smeared with creamy cashew cheese. Add slices of juicy figs to balance out all those salty and savory flavors, and tie everything together with a garnish of basil, toasted pistachios, and a drizzle of agave.

Recipe: Fig & “Goat” Cheese Crostini Appetizer for Under ¢20 a Serving

4. Tom Brady's Chunky Guacamole

This chunky guacamole is a staple of the TB12 diet as Tomy Brady swears by his mostly whole-food plant-based approach to eating for better performance. The recipe calls for onions, jalapenos, basil, garlic, coriander, a pinch of salt, and of course avocados. "A daily intake of an avocado provides a nice boost of unsaturated fats and can raise your body’s level of good cholesterol. Avocados also contain fiber, potassium, folate, as well as B, C, and E vitamins," says Brady in the TB12 Method cookbook.

Recipe: Tom Brady's Chunky Guacamole Recipe for Super Bowl Celebrations

5. Tom Brady’s Healthy Hummus

This recipe is made mostly with chickpeas, a hearty source of plant-based protein and fiber. Hummus is a great snack to mindlessly munch on because at a certain point you will feel satiated and stay fuller longer, due to the high fiber content which slows the digestion process. If you want to eat healthier, enjoy this dip with sliced celery, carrots, cucumbers, radishes, and more fresh vegetables that have the perfect 'scoop.'

Recipe: Tom Brady's Healthy Hummus Recipe

6. Dairy-Free Nutritional Yeast Cheese Sauce

Instead of buying dairy-free cheese at your local grocery store, here is our favorite vegan cashew cheese sauce recipe that's made with whole-food plant-based ingredients, and has an incredible umami flavor.

Recipe: Dairy-Free Nutritional Yeast Cheese Sauce Recipe

7. Vegan Chili

This recipe is perfect if you have some veggies in your fridge you’re trying to get rid of. Whether it’s mushrooms, celery, bell peppers, etc, just toss it in your chili and you’re good to go. The recipe uses three types of beans: kidney beans, chickpeas, and black beans but you are more than welcome to use whatever beans you want in your chili. You can even toss in some crumbled tempeh or vegan “beef” crumbles to get more of a meatier chili. Think of this recipe as a basic chili recipe that you can customize into whatever you want.

Recipe: Vegan Chili Everyone Will Love

