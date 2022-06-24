Vegan Pigs in a Blanket, the Perfect Summer Appetizer
Pigs in a Blanket are quick and easy to make, and totally kid-friendly. They make a delicious snack for picnics, potluck dinners, or barbecues. Here's how to enjoy this traditional dish, with all-vegan ingredients.
Serve Pigs in a Blanket hot or at room temperature with our creamy mustard dip or your favorite condiments.
Want an easier or cheaper option?
- Instead of puff pastry, you can also use pizza dough or crescent dough, if that’s what you have on hand
- Store-bought vegan sausage can get expensive, so make your own out of vital wheat gluten or tofu
- Instead of cashews, use sunflower seeds for the base of the dip
Want to make this a little healthier?
- Choose whole wheat pastry
- Skip the store-bought sausage, and use a mix of kidney beans and tofu as a sausage alternative
- Smoked tofu is also a great option for the sausage
- For a lighter dip choose plant-based yogurt as a base instead of cashews
Want to take this recipe to the next level?
Wrap your sausages with veggie bacon, then wrap them with pastry
After brushing the pastries with milk, sprinkle them with melty vegan cheese
Serve pigs in a blanket with multiple different sauces to dip. Try for example:
Prep time: 15 minutes
Baking time: 25 minutes
Pigs in a Blanket
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1 sheet of puff pastry (10 oz/280 g), thawed and rolled out
- 3-4 tbsp mustard
- 16 small vegan sausages or 8 larger vegan sausages
- 2 tbsp plant milk
- 1 tbsp black sesame seeds or poppy seeds
For the dip:
- 1 cup of cashews, soaked
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 2 tbsp dijon mustard
- 2 tbsp whole grain mustard
- 1 tbsp brown mustard seeds
- 1-2 tbsp maple syrup
- salt, pepper
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 360F/180C.
- If using frozen puff pastry, thaw it out, then roll it into a large, thin rectangle. Otherwise, simply roll out the puff pastry.
- Cut pastry into strips, about the same size as your sausages, then cut those strips into 4-6 smaller rectangles.
- Spread a little bit of mustard over a rectangle, then place a sausage on top and roll up tightly. Cut in half, or into 4 pieces, if using large sausages. Repeat with the remaining pastry and sausages.
- Place pieces onto a parchment paper-lined baking tray. Brush with a little milk, and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until golden.
- Meanwhile, add drained sunflower seeds or cashews to a blender or food processor with lemon juice, and process until smooth and creamy. Add a few tablespoons of water, if needed.
- Transfer into a bowl, and add mustards, and maple syrup. Mix well together. Taste, add a little more maple syrup, and season with salt and pepper, if needed.
- Serve pigs in a blanket immediately or at room temperature with sweet mustard dip.
Nutritionals 1 of 4 Servings (No Sauce)
Calories 253 | Total Fat 17.3g | Saturated Fat 4g | Cholesterol 9mg | Sodium 553mg | Total Carbohydrate 15.1g | Dietary Fiber 3.6g | Total Sugars 1.6g | Protein 13.3g | Vitamin D 0mcg | Calcium 123mg | Iron 4mg | Potassium 206mg |