The 4 Best Jackfruit Recipes to Make it Your New Favorite Plant-Based Staple

Jackfruit is 2020's favorite plant-based product according to a UK source, because of its super versatile texture and ability to be used in both sweet and savory dishes. Have you tried jackfruit and decided it's just not your thing? Well, challenge accepted: We found the best five jackfruit recipes anywhere, that are sure to make you change your mind. Already a big jackfruit fan? Try these recipes to love it even more.

Jackfruit has been declared the Taste of the Year by Tastecard, the world’s largest dining club, a discount dining card-based out of the UK. Jackfruit is a tree-borne food that has the distinction of being the largest edible fruit on Earth. It originated in India and is a common staple across Southeast Asia, the Caribbean, Central America, and parts of Africa. You can get it at your local market, but you may not know what it is. It looks like a giant melon with spikes.

Jackfruit's other claim to fame is that the possibilities are endless when it comes to cooking it. Chefs love its transformational qualities since its texture can be sliced, diced and reformed to perfectly replicate shredded meat for curries, tacos, and sandwiches without any chemical processing. Note that it’s low in protein, so it should not be consumed as a protein replacement (1.72 grams per 2/3 of cup). Jackfruit is also low in calories (95 calories per 2/3 of a cup) and has no saturated fat or cholesterol.

Here are our new favorite jackfruit recipes, to try and to serve your guests.

1. Juicy BBQ Jackfruit Burger by Natural Born Feeder

Are you plant-based but find yourself craving pulled pork sandwiches every once in a while? These Vegan Pulled Jackfruit Burgers will do the trick! Juicy, smokey and great for any season, the BBQ jackfruit in this recipe can also be served over rice, in a bowl or on a wrap. We love it on a traditional bun served with vegan coleslaw and pickles.

Served with slaw, herbs, fresh burger buns and pickled cabbage.

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS: 2 tbsp. tomato paste

2 tbsp. olive oil

50ml water

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp garlic powder

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp paprika

2 tbsp. molasses

2 tins(450g jackfruit)

INSTRUCTIONS: Preheat the oven to 392°F In a large bowl combine the BBQ sauce, add the jackfruit and using your hands combine and massage in the sauce. Pour out the jackfruit and any excess sauce onto a flat-lined baking tray. Bake for 25 minutes until crispy around the edges. Once removed stir to mix the cooked jackfruit with an excess BBQ sauce on the tray and using two forks pull the jackfruit apart( shred it). Load up in some burger buns and slaw and your favorite fresh herbs!

2. Smokey BBQ Jackfruit with Rice by Exceedingly Vegan

This barbecued jackfruit is served with rice and topped with avocado and makes for a great meal prepping option because the jackfruit can be prepped ahead, and the smokey marinade will only get more delicious as time passes. When you’re ready to eat, just whip up some rice, slice an avocado and sprinkle over a handful of pine nuts for a healthy, delicious dinner that rivals the taste of real pulled meat.

Makes 3

INGREDIENTS: Step 1: Smokey BBQ Jackfruit Ingredients 2 cans of jackfruit in water

3 - 4 tbsp oil

2 tbsp soy sauce (unsweetened - to taste)

3 tbsp sweet chili sauce

2 tbsp tomato paste

3 tsp smoked paprika powder

1 tsp miso paste

1 - 2 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp onion powder

just under 0.5l of water Step 2: Other Ingredients Cooked white or brown rice

1 avocado (optional)

Pine nuts

INSTRUCTIONS: Drain two cans of jackfruit. Roughly cut the jackfruit into smaller junks. Then fry them in a pan in 3-4 tbsp of oil for around 5 minutes on high heat. Then add all other smokey bbq ingredients from step 2 and cook for another 20 minutes or until the jackfruit has softened. You should end up with an amazing tasting jackfruit in a delicious bbq sauce. Serve with some rice and garnish with avocado. Add pine nuts for extra protein (or crushed salted peanuts would do nicely too). Enjoy!

3. Jackfruit Chili by Like a Vegan

This chili is great for a weeknight meal because it only requires 6 ingredients and takes about 20 minutes to make. Plus, it can keep in the fridge for up to a week and is easily reheated and topped with garnishes like avocado slices, cilantro, tortilla chips and a squeeze of lime.

INGREDIENTS 20 oz can of young green jackfruit in brine

1 tbsp olive oil

1 red onion, finely diced

30g taco spice mix

1 400g can kidney beans

2 400g cans diced tomatoes

Avocado, lime, and parsley to garnish

INSTRUCTIONS Drain the jackfruit and separate chunks. Squeeze excess brine out with a paper towel. In a large pan, heat olive oil on high then add red onion and saute until translucent. Add jackfruit and stir in taco spice mix until evenly distributed. Drain the kidney beans and add them to the pan. Add tomatoes. Stir together. Cook for 5 minutes on high then reduce to low heat for 15 minutes. Stir occasionally. Garnish with avocado, lime, and parsley. Serve immediately.

4. Plant-Based Tacos with Jackfruit by Melissa's Produce

These jackfruit tacos are perfect for a celebratory meal that vegans and non-vegans will both love. By transforming jackfruit into a tender, flavorful “meat” by seasoning it with a range of spices, you’ll ensure everyone at your Taco Tuesday dinner leaves satisfied and full.

Makes 2-3 servings

INGREDIENTS: Canola Oil for Frying⠀

6 (6-inch) Corn Tortillas⠀

1 ripe lime, zested⠀

2 teaspoons Ground Cumin⠀

1 tablespoon Chili Powder⠀

1/2 teaspoon Granulated Garlic⠀

1/4 teaspoon Chipotle Powder⠀

1/4 teaspoon Onion Powder⠀

1/2 teaspoon Dried Mexican Oregano⠀

1/2 teaspoon Smoked Paprika⠀

1/2 teaspoon Kosher Salt⠀

1/8 Teaspoon Freshly Ground Pepper⠀

2 packages Melissa’s Fresh Jackfruit Pods, thinly sliced⠀

2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil⠀

1/4 cup Tomato Sauce⠀