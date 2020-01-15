BBQ Jackfruit Burger
What We're Cooking This Weekend: BBQ Jackfruit Burger
WHY WE LOVE IT: These jackfruit BBQ burgers are really easy to make. In fact, you can make the BBQ Jackfruit in about the same time as it would take to heat up a packaged burger in the oven. So no excuses, give it a try!
FROM: @gingervegan
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 burger buns and fillings such as lettuce and fried onions
- 2 cans of Jackfruit
- 1 tbsp smoked paprika
- 1/2 tsp mild chili powder
- 1/2 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp vegetable oil
For the sauce:
- 2/3 cup of tomato ketchup
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp dark brown sugar
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tsp onion powder
INSTRUCTIONS:
- First, make the sauce by combining all the ingredients in a bowl and stirring together well.
- Drain the jackfruit and pat dry.
- Tear the chunks into pieces with your fingers and place them in a bowl.
- Sprinkle over the paprika, chili powder, salt, and garlic powder and mix well.
- In a frying pan heat the oil on a medium-high heat. Add the jackfruit and cook for about 5 minutes stirring frequently.
- Add in about half of the sauce and cook for a further 2 minutes. The jackfruit should be nice and tender by now and have soaked up the flavors of the sauce.
- Prepare the burger buns and pile on the jackfruit and top with fried onions.
Nutritional Info: per serving (¼ of recipe)
589 calories, 6g protein, 114g carbs, 3g fiber, 14g fat