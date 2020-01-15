BBQ Jackfruit Burger

First, make the sauce by combining all the ingredients in a bowl and stirring together well.

Tear the chunks into pieces with your fingers and place them in a bowl.

Sprinkle over the paprika, chili powder, salt, and garlic powder and mix well.

In a frying pan heat the oil on a medium-high heat. Add the jackfruit and cook for about 5 minutes

Add in about half of the sauce and cook for a further 2 minutes. The jackfruit should be nice and

tender by now and have soaked up the flavors of the sauce.