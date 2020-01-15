BBQ Jackfruit Burger

What We're Cooking This Weekend: BBQ Jackfruit Burger

WHY WE LOVE IT: These jackfruit BBQ burgers are really easy to make. In fact, you can make the BBQ Jackfruit in about the same time as it would take to heat up a packaged burger in the oven. So no excuses, give it a try!

FROM: @gingervegan

INGREDIENTS:

  • 4 burger buns and fillings such as lettuce and fried onions
  • 2 cans of Jackfruit
  • 1 tbsp smoked paprika
  • 1/2 tsp mild chili powder
  • 1/2 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 tbsp vegetable oil

For the sauce:

  • 2/3 cup of tomato ketchup
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp dark brown sugar
  • 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp onion powder

INSTRUCTIONS: 

  1. First, make the sauce by combining all the ingredients in a bowl and stirring together well.
  2. Drain the jackfruit and pat dry.
  3. Tear the chunks into pieces with your fingers and place them in a bowl.
  4. Sprinkle over the paprika, chili powder, salt, and garlic powder and mix well.
  5. In a frying pan heat the oil on a medium-high heat. Add the jackfruit and cook for about 5 minutes stirring frequently.
  6. Add in about half of the sauce and cook for a further 2 minutes. The jackfruit should be nice and tender by now and have soaked up the flavors of the sauce.
  7. Prepare the burger buns and pile on the jackfruit and top with fried onions.

Nutritional Info: per serving (¼ of recipe)

589 calories, 6g protein, 114g carbs, 3g fiber, 14g fat

