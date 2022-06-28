These delicious Pulled Jackfruit Sandwiches are hearty, smoky, meaty, juicy, and so delicious. Perfectly tender jackfruit is tossed in BBQ sauce and tastes so convincing that you won’t believe it’s not pork.

This Pulled Jackfruit recipe is a great vegan meat substitute that you can use in so many ways. Serve this on burger buns with coleslaw and your favorite condiments, or stuff it into tacos, pita pockets, or tortilla wraps. You can also top baked potatoes or salad and Buddha bowls with Pulled Jackfruit.

On a budget?

Buy your jackfruit in bulk in large cans, and freeze the rest for a later use

You can also freeze the rest of the prepared pulled jackfruit

Don’t discard the jackfruit seeds and cores. Even if they don’t look like pork, they taste just as good

Want to make this especially healthy?

Omit the oil, and simply cook jackfruit in a non-stick skillet

Choose low sodium and low sugar BBQ sauce for the recipe

Serve Pulled Jackfruit over whole wheat buns or in baked potatoes

For a low-calorie version serve Pulled Jackfruit without a bun in a lettuce cup

Top your Pulled Jackfruit with extra veggies such as tomato, cucumber, arugula, red onion or pickles

What about something fancy?

Marinate the jackfruit overnight with the spices and a little oil before cooking

Add extra umami to your Pulled Jackfruit by adding some miso paste and/or soy sauce to the BBQ sauce

For a special version add 2-3 tablespoons of whisky to the BBQ sauce as well

Serve Pulled Jackfruit on freshly baked homemade buns

Don’t forget your fries or potato wedges from the side

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Pulled Jackfruit

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 cans of young green jackfruit, rinsed and drained

1 tbsp brown sugar

2 tsp paprika powder

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp oregano

1/2 tsp cumin

1/4 tsp chili powder

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 cup of BBQ sauce

1 tsp white wine vinegar

salt, pepper

To serve:

4 burger buns

lettuce leaves

coleslaw

condiments of your choice (BBQ sauce, ketchup, vegan mayo, vegan tzatziki, etc)

Instructions

Mix together jackfruit with sugar, paprika, garlic powder, oregano, cumin, chili, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Heat up oil in a skillet, then add onions, and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add garlic and jackfruit, and cook for another 3-5 minutes, until jackfruit starts to soften and brown. Pour BBQ sauce over jackfruit, and cook for 10 more minutes over low heat, stirring occasionally, until jackfruit is tender, and the sauce thickens. Add a little water, while cooking, if you prefer saucier and juicier pulled jackfruit. Add vinegar, taste, and adjust seasoning if needed. Serve Pulled Jackfruit over buns with lettuce, coleslaw, and condiments of your choice.