7 Simple Plant-Based Recipe Ideas for Under $1 a Serving

Contrary to popular belief, a plant-based diet is among the most cost-effective, healthiest ways to eat, according to an Oxford University report. To prove it, we've assembled 7 of the best, simplest recipes to make for breakfast, lunch, snack, and dinner, that will cost you less than $1 per serving.

Yet the old misconceptions remain: A recent survey found that 71 percent of consumers are hesitant to adopt a plant-based diet for fear that it will break the bank. But the exact opposite is true.

Filling your shopping cart with plenty of fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts, and seeds is not nearly as expensive as one that's full of meat, fish, cheese, and processed foods. So, If you're looking to save money and spend less on groceries, the most affordable way to eat is a plant-based diet. An Australian study found that it's possible to save over $1,250 a year at the grocery store by cutting out meat and dairy and eating more plant-based foods.

Take This Plant-Based Grocery List to the Store

To help you get started or support your ongoing plant journey, we created an easy-to-follow guide that will help you budget and save money when you eat plant-based, including mindless tricks we don't always think of, like buying certain items in bulk.

We also compiled a plant-based groceries shopping list to bring to the store so you know exactly what to buy in a time crunch and still get away with spending less money than you would be having spent more time scanning the aisles.

For the easiest way to shop and enjoy plant-based eating, we complied seven easy, plant-based breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack recipe ideas that are all under $1 a serving. In these recipes, you'll find the dollar amount next to each ingredient of as well as a total cost per serving and for the entire dish.

7 Simple Vegan Recipes That Cost Less Than $1 Per Serving

Simple Vegan Breakfasts for Less Than $1 Per Serving

Sweet Potato Hash recipe Broke Bank Vegan loading...

Dig into the bright colors and bold flavors of this southwest sweet potato hash which features spices like cumin, ancho chiles, and smoked paprika to spice things up.

Vegan Apple Pie Parfait Recipe @BrokeBankVegan loading...

Enjoy all the sweet and spicy flavors of apple pie in parfait form – vanilla-infused cashew cream is sandwiched between layers of caramelized apples and chewy cookie crumbles.

A Simple Vegan Snack for Under $1 a Serving

attachment-Spinach Artichoke Dip 2 loading...

In 30 minutes or less, you can dip into the rich, creamy, cheesy flavors of a plant-based spinach artichoke dip.

Simple Vegan Lunch Recipes for Under $1 a Serving

Vegan Tomato Bisque Recipe Broke Bank Vegan loading...

This plant-based tomato bisque is the more sophisticated cousin of the classic tomato soup we all grew up on. Perfectly ripened San Marzano tomatoes come together with flavorful vegetables like celery, onions, and garlic before a cashew cream is added to the mix for richness.

Vegan Tuscan Chickpea Soup @BrokeBankVegan loading...

Enjoy the delicious flavors of the Mediterranean with this Tuscan chickpea soup. Savory Italian spices accompany a fire-roasted tomato broth and creamy chickpeas. Serve your bowl with some crostini and top with vegan parmesan for a hearty lunch or dinner.

Simple Vegan Dinner Recipes for Under $1 a Serving

attachment-Chickpea Pot Pie 8 loading...

If comfort food is what you’re craving this holiday season, a chickpea pot pie is just the thing you need. It’s loaded with protein-rich chickpeas and mixed with hearty vegetables like carrots, celery, and green peas. Try this plant-based version for a twist on the classic recipe.

attachment-Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie 1 loading...

This vibrant sweet potato and lentil Shepherd’s pie is packed with hearty vegetables and savory spices like thyme and rosemary. It’s guaranteed to fill your kitchen with warm and cozy aromas.

