Enjoy the delicious flavors of the Mediterranean with this Tuscan chickpea soup. Savory Italian spices accompany a fire-roasted tomato broth and creamy chickpeas. Serve your bowl with some crostini and top with vegan parmesan for a hearty lunch or dinner.

You'll love how quick and easy it is to make a batch for the week ahead! Meal prep just got a whole lot easier, and with only one pot required, you can spend time enjoying activities other than doing dishes (like eating)!

This soup is not only incredibly flavorful but also good for you too. Tender chickpeas provide healthy amounts of protein and gut-healthy fiber, fueling your body through even the longest of days. Paired with vibrant vegetables like red onions, bell peppers, and carrots, each bowl is a nutrient-dense powerhouse.

Prep time: 10

Cook time: 25

Total time: 35

Cost: $3.26 recipe | $0.82 serving

@BrokeBankVegan

Tuscan Chickpea Soup

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 ½ tablespoon olive oil ($0.11)

1 medium red onion, diced ($0.65)

1 medium carrot, thinly sliced ($0.14)

2 stalks celery, diced ($0.10)

4 cloves garlic, minced ($0.12)

½ red bell pepper, diced ($0.32)

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes ($0.05)

1 teaspoon thyme ($0.04)

½ teaspoon rosemary ($0.03)]

3 cups cooked chickpeas ($0.51)

14 ½ ounce can fire-roasted diced tomatoes ($0.36)

4 cups vegetable broth ($0.27)

2 cups hearty greens (chard, spinach, or kale) ($0.45)

1 tablespoon lemon juice ($0.09)

Salt & pepper to taste ($0.02)

Instructions

Heat olive oil over medium in a large stockpot or Dutch oven. Add in onions, carrots, and celery and sauté for 3-4 minutes, or until the vegetables start to soften. Add garlic, bell peppers, and red pepper flakes, and cook for another 2-3 minutes. Mix in the chickpeas, diced tomatoes, vegetable broth, thyme, and rosemary. Bring soup to a low boil, then reduce the heat to simmer for 10-12 minutes. Stir in the chopped greens (chard, kale, or spinach) and continue simmering until the greens have wilted about 2-3 more minutes. Squeeze in the lemon juice. Taste and season with salt and pepper to your liking. Optional: use an immersion blender to partially blend some of the soup, or remove 2-3 ladles and mix using a blender. Add the blended portion back to the pot and stir to combine. Serve your bowls of soup with bread, croutons, vegan parmesan, etc. Happy eating!

Nutrition: 1 of 4 servings

Calories 286 | Total Fat 5.3g | Saturated Fat 0.7g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 907mg | Total Carbohydrates 48.3g | Dietary Fiber 12.9 | Total Sugars 12.8g | Protein 13.5g | Calcium 104mg | Iron 5mg | Potassium 840mg |