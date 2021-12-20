If comfort food is what you’re craving this holiday season, a chickpea pot pie is just the thing you need. It’s loaded with protein-rich chickpeas and mixed with hearty vegetables like carrots, celery, and green peas. Try this plant-based version for a twist on the classic recipe.



Want to know the best part? The crispy, golden-brown crust! Perfectly flaky layers of homemade topping add a decadent texture and flavor to each bite.

This fool-proof pot pie is guaranteed to win over your family and friends during the holidays, and it just may encourage them to try more plant-based foods. They’ll definitely be asking for the recipe after you serve them a slice.

And don’t worry about overindulging, this recipe is packed with fiber to help keep you full for longer and maintain a healthy weight!

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 80 minutes

Total time: 90 minutes

Cost: $4.97 recipe | $0.83 serving

Vegan Chickpea Pot Pie

Serves 6

Ingredients

Crust

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour ($0.09)

¼ teaspoon salt ($0.01)

½ cup vegetable shortening or vegan butter ($1.68)

2-3 tablespoons ice-cold water ($0.01)

Filling

1 tablespoon olive oil ($0.11)

½ medium white onion, diced ($0.12)

3 stalks celery, diced ($0.15)

2 medium carrots, diced ($0.28)

3 cloves garlic, minced ($0.12)

¼ cup nutritional yeast ($0.96)

1/3 cup all-purpose flour ($0.02)

1 ¼ cups vegetable broth ($0.06)

¾ cup unsweetened almond milk ($0.69)

2 cups cooked chickpeas ($0.34)

1 cup frozen green peas ($0.21)

2 teaspoons fresh rosemary, minced ($0.05)

2 teaspoons fresh thyme, minced ($0.05)

Salt & pepper to taste ($0.02)

Instructions

Dough

Add about ¾ of the flour and salt to a food processor. Pulse 2-3 times to mix. Drop in cubed vegan butter or vegetable shortening and pulse until no dry flour remains and the dough is starting to form clumps, about 20-25 pulses. Scrape the dough away from the sides with a rubber spatula, then add in the rest of the flour and pulse a few more times until just incorporated. Transfer dough to a mixing bowl. Starting with the smaller amount, pour ice-cold water over top and fold and press the dough with a rubber spatula until it comes together. Add more water as needed. Form the dough into a disc, wrap it tightly and transfer to your fridge to chill for 20-30 minutes.

Filling

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F and heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium. Add in diced onions, celery, and carrots. Cook down for 5 minutes to soften the vegetables. Add in minced garlic and continue cooking for 1-2 more minutes. Add nutritional yeast, flour, vegetable broth, and almond milk and stir to combine. Cook for 6-7 minutes until no clumps remain and the mixture is thickened. Lastly, add in the chickpeas, green peas, fresh thyme and rosemary, and salt and pepper to taste. Stir until well combined, then transfer to a cast-iron skillet or oven-safe dish and set aside.

Crust

Transfer the dough out of the fridge onto a floured surface and sprinkle with more flour on top. Roll the dough into a circular shape about ¼-inch thick, lifting and rotating the dough throughout to make it even. Once the dough is big enough to fit your pie dish (it should overhang around the edges slightly), pick it up by carefully rolling it over your rolling pin. Transfer and unroll it over the pie dish or skillet. Trim around the edges to even them out, then tuck the remaining crust over itself. Crimp the edges using your thumb and index finger on one side and your other index finger on the other side, or press with a fork. Slice ~4-6 slits in the center to let out steam. Optional: brush the top of the crust with leftover aquafaba from the chickpeas before baking the pie. Bake on 425 degrees F for 35-40 minutes, or until the top is golden-brown and crispy. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Enjoy!

Notes

Wrap the pie crust edges with foil if the edges are starting to burn before the center is crispy.

Save the chickpea liquid (from cooking or the can) to brush the top of the crust.

If you are using dried thyme and rosemary, add them in earlier and use about ½-¾ teaspoon to start with.

The dough recipe can easily be doubled if you’d like crust on the bottom and top. Keep half of the dough chilled while you roll out the first half.

Nutrition: 1 of 6 servings

Calories 447 | Total Fat 21.9 g | Saturated Fat 4.9 g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 312 mg | Total Carbohydrates 51.1 g | Dietary Fiber 9.1 g | Total Sugars 6 g | Protein 13.2 g | Calcium 128.4 mg | Iron 4.5 mg | Potassium 501.6 mg |