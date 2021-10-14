Vegan Pumpkin Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine alfredo is a classic loved by many, but at the same time isn't the healthiest as it's traditionally made with heavy cream, butter, and flour. It’s a good thing that this vegan Pumpkin Fettuccine Alfredo is just as good as the classic, but a lot lighter and way more nutritious!
Instead of heavy cream, this recipe calls for a simple vegan cream made with just cashews and water. For the best results, you can soak your cashews for 30 minutes in hot water to help soften them up. This recipe also calls for pumpkin puree, which will help thicken your cream and add a great nutritional boost as pumpkin is a good source of fiber as well as vitamins and minerals. Swap out the fettuccine noodles for chickpea pasta to make this pasta a high-protein, gluten-free meal.
Prep Time: 30 Min
Cook Time: 10 Min
Total Time: 40 min
Servings: 4
Ingredients
- 8 oz Whole Wheat Fettuccine
- ¼ Cup Raw Cashews, soaked for 30 minutes in hot water
- ¾ Cup Water
- ½ Tsp Salt
- ¼ Tsp Black Pepper
- 1 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 4 Cloves Garlic minced
- ¼ Cup Pumpkin Puree
- ¼ Tsp Rosemary
- 1 Tsp Onion Powder
Garnish
- Vegan Parmesan
- Red Pepper Flakes
- Fresh Basil
Instructions
- Cook your pasta according to the package. While it’s cooking make your cashew cream by adding your cashews, water, salt, and pepper to a blender. Blend until smooth. Set the cream aside. Once pasta is finished cooking, drain and set aside.
- In a large pan or pot, heat your olive oil over medium heat. Once hot add your minced garlic and saute for 2-3 minutes or until soft and fragrant.
- Add your cashew cream, pumpkin puree, rosemary, and onion powder. Mix until evenly combined. If you find your alfredo sauce is too thick, you can add in a splash of water until you get your desired consistency. Taste for any adjustments in seasoning.
- Add in your cooked pasta, and mix until noodles are evenly coated. Serve right away and garnish with fresh basil, red pepper flakes, and vegan parmesan. Enjoy!