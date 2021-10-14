Fettuccine alfredo is a classic loved by many, but at the same time isn't the healthiest as it's traditionally made with heavy cream, butter, and flour. It’s a good thing that this vegan Pumpkin Fettuccine Alfredo is just as good as the classic, but a lot lighter and way more nutritious!

Instead of heavy cream, this recipe calls for a simple vegan cream made with just cashews and water. For the best results, you can soak your cashews for 30 minutes in hot water to help soften them up. This recipe also calls for pumpkin puree, which will help thicken your cream and add a great nutritional boost as pumpkin is a good source of fiber as well as vitamins and minerals. Swap out the fettuccine noodles for chickpea pasta to make this pasta a high-protein, gluten-free meal.

Vegan Pumpkin Fettuccine Alfredo

Prep Time: 30 Min

Cook Time: 10 Min

Total Time: 40 min

Servings: 4

Ingredients

8 oz Whole Wheat Fettuccine

¼ Cup Raw Cashews, soaked for 30 minutes in hot water

¾ Cup Water

½ Tsp Salt

¼ Tsp Black Pepper

1 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

4 Cloves Garlic minced

¼ Cup Pumpkin Puree

¼ Tsp Rosemary

1 Tsp Onion Powder

Garnish

Vegan Parmesan

Red Pepper Flakes

Fresh Basil

Instructions