Vegan Chocolate Marble Pumpkin Loaf
Just because Halloween has passed and October is over doesn’t mean we need to stop incorporating pumpkin into our favorite comfort foods. This soft, moist, and aromatic pumpkin loaf will keep you warm even on the chilliest of days.
You can easily make this recipe gluten-free by swapping out the all-purpose flour for a 1-for-1 gluten-free flour. Not a fan of caster sugar or brown sugar? Try swapping these out for something a little healthier, like coconut sugar. If you are sticking with caster sugar and brown sugar, double-check to make sure the sugar you are using is vegan, as some are filtered with bone char to achieve their uniform color.
Whether you make this into a gluten-free recipe or not, you will end up with a beautifully moist and delicious Vegan Chocolate Marble Pumpkin Loaf.
Prep Time: 10 Min
Cook Time: 1 Hour, 15 Min
Total Time: 1 Hour, 25 Min
Servings: 10-12 Slices
Ingredients
- 2 ¼ Cups All-Purpose Flour
- ½ Cup Caster Sugar
- ¾ Cup Light Brown Sugar
- 2 Tsp Baking Powder
- ¾ Tsp Baking Soda
- 2 Tsp Pumpkin Spice Seasoning
- ¼ Tsp Salt
- 1 Cup Pumpkin Puree
- ½ Cup Non-Dairy Milk
- ½ Cup Avocado Oil
- 1 Tsp Apple Cider Vinegar
- 1 Tsp Vanilla Extract
Chocolate Marble
- 1 Tbsp Cacao Powder
- 1-2 Tbsp Non-Dairy Milk
Toppings
- Pumpkin Seeds
- Vegan Chocolate Chips
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 350F. Lightly grease and line a loaf pan with oil and parchment paper.
- In a large bowl, add your flour, sugar, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin spice seasoning, and salt. Whisk until evenly mixed.
- In a separate bowl, add your pumpkin puree, non-dairy milk, avocado oil, apple cider vinegar, and vanilla extract. Whisk until evenly combined.
- Add your wet ingredients to your dry ingredients and using a rubber spatula, fold in your ingredients until evenly combined. If you find your batter is too dry, you can mix in 1 tbsp of non-dairy milk at a time until you get a thick and wet consistency.
- To make the chocolate marble, add half of your pumpkin loaf batter to a separate bowl. To that bowl, add your cacao powder, and 1 Tbsp of non-dairy milk. Mix until evenly combined. If too thick, add in 1 Tbsp of non-dairy milk and mix until combined.
- To your loaf pan, alternate between adding your pumpkin batter and chocolate batter until both batters are used up. Run a butter knife or skewer through the batter to create a marble of the two batters.
- Top it off with some pumpkin seeds and vegan chocolate chips. Bake in the oven for 1 hour to 1 hour and 15 minutes. Test to see if it’s finished baking by sticking a skewer into the thickest part of your loaf, if it comes out clean it’s finished baking. If your skewer comes out with some batter on it still, continue to bake.
- Once finished baking, remove from the oven and let it cool for 10-20 minutes before removing your loaf from the pan. Transfer to a wire rack to fully cool before cutting into your marble pumpkin loaf. Enjoy!