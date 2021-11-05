Just because Halloween has passed and October is over doesn’t mean we need to stop incorporating pumpkin into our favorite comfort foods. This soft, moist, and aromatic pumpkin loaf will keep you warm even on the chilliest of days.

You can easily make this recipe gluten-free by swapping out the all-purpose flour for a 1-for-1 gluten-free flour. Not a fan of caster sugar or brown sugar? Try swapping these out for something a little healthier, like coconut sugar. If you are sticking with caster sugar and brown sugar, double-check to make sure the sugar you are using is vegan, as some are filtered with bone char to achieve their uniform color.

Whether you make this into a gluten-free recipe or not, you will end up with a beautifully moist and delicious Vegan Chocolate Marble Pumpkin Loaf.

Vegan Chocolate Marble Pumpkin Loaf

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 1 Hour, 15 Min

Total Time: 1 Hour, 25 Min

Servings: 10-12 Slices

Ingredients

2 ¼ Cups All-Purpose Flour

½ Cup Caster Sugar

¾ Cup Light Brown Sugar

2 Tsp Baking Powder

¾ Tsp Baking Soda

2 Tsp Pumpkin Spice Seasoning

¼ Tsp Salt

1 Cup Pumpkin Puree

½ Cup Non-Dairy Milk

½ Cup Avocado Oil

1 Tsp Apple Cider Vinegar

1 Tsp Vanilla Extract

Chocolate Marble

1 Tbsp Cacao Powder

1-2 Tbsp Non-Dairy Milk

Toppings

Pumpkin Seeds

Vegan Chocolate Chips

Instructions