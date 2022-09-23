Tom Brady’s Plant-Based Pumpkin Spice Protein Pancake from TB12
Nothing says fall quite like pumpkin, but from pumpkin pie to pumpkin spiced lattes, many of fall’s most popular pumpkin treats are sadly lacking in nutritional value. In honor of the first day of fall, TB12 is sharing its Pumpkin Spice Protein Pancake recipe, packaged with plenty of fiber, potassium, and vitamin C — all of which support heart health.
The Beet made the recipe completely vegan by replacing dairy and eggs with plant-based protein, almond or oat milk, and flax eggs. This easy recipe calls for one bowl so clean-up is seamless. The punches of pumpkin paired with TB12’s Vanilla Plant-Based Protein make for a delicious recipe that will fuel anyone’s day.
For more plant-based recipes from Tom Brady, check out his 6 favorites, everything from his berry smoothie to sweet potato avocado toast.
Tom Brady's TB12 Pumpkin Spice Protein Pancake
Serves 2-4
Ingredients
- 2 flax eggs
- 1/2 cup pumpkin puree
- 1/2 cup old fashion oats
- 1 scoop TB12 Vanilla Plant-Based Protein
- 1 tsp pumpkin spice (mix of cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and nutmeg)
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 3/4 cup of almond or oat milk
- Optional: Almonds and almond butter to garnish
Instructions
- Combine all ingredients in a bowl or blender.
- Heat non-stick pan over medium/medium-high heat
- Add coconut oil or avocado oil to the pan and pour about a 1/4 cup of batter into the pan.
- Once the pancake is bubbling, for about 2-3 minutes, flip over. Cook for another 2-3 minutes.
- Top with almond butter and almonds. Enjoy!