Tom Brady’s Plant-Based Pumpkin Spice Protein Pancake from TB12

Nothing says fall quite like pumpkin, but from pumpkin pie to pumpkin spiced lattes, many of fall’s most popular pumpkin treats are sadly lacking in nutritional value. In honor of the first day of fall, TB12 is sharing its Pumpkin Spice Protein Pancake recipe, packaged with plenty of fiber, potassium, and vitamin C — all of which support heart health.

The Beet made the recipe completely vegan by replacing dairy and eggs with plant-based protein, almond or oat milk, and flax eggs. This easy recipe calls for one bowl so clean-up is seamless. The punches of pumpkin paired with TB12’s Vanilla Plant-Based Protein make for a delicious recipe that will fuel anyone’s day.

For more plant-based recipes from Tom Brady, check out his 6 favorites, everything from his berry smoothie to sweet potato avocado toast.

Tom Brady's TB12 Pumpkin Spice Protein Pancake

Serves 2-4

Ingredients

2 flax eggs

1/2 cup pumpkin puree

1/2 cup old fashion oats

1 scoop TB12 Vanilla Plant-Based Protein

1 tsp pumpkin spice (mix of cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and nutmeg)

1/2 tsp baking powder

3/4 cup of almond or oat milk

Optional: Almonds and almond butter to garnish

Instructions