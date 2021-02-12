If there's one thing you can do to perform more like Tom Brady, it is to drink the smoothie he relies on for better training, energy, and focus. The NFL star first shared this smoothie recipe on TB12 Method App, and noted he drinks this first thing in the morning after he hydrates with 20 ounces of water. The good news for us is that you don't need a personal chef or a large budget to eat like a champion. The recipe is simple and all of the ingredients are available at your local grocery store.

First, Brady steers clear from dairy due to its high risks of inflammation so he swaps regular milk for hemp and almond milk, low in calories, high in protein, and full of vitamin B12. Any unwanted pressure on his muscles and joints would only be a fumble in his book. “If I know my body will experience inflammation every Sunday during the season, the last thing I want to do is stack on more inflammation on top of it,” Brady said. "All calories are not created equal, he adds," which means this smoothie recipe is a critical part of his nutrition and strict diet.

The ingredients call for clean, whole, plant-based forms of protein like walnuts, chia seeds, and almond butter. The entire smoothie contains 34 grams of protein, allowing your body to burn energy as fuel. The two fruits he adds in the blender are blueberries and bananas, both high in protein and complex carbohydrates. If you're looking to boost your energy, enhance your performance, and train like a Super Bowl champion, making simple changes like drinking this smoothie every morning, is a great step forward.

Tom Brady's Favorite Smoothie Recipe

Ingredients 4 Ounces Almond Milk

4 Ounces Hemp milk

1 Teaspoon Hemp Seeds

1 Teaspoon Chia Seeds

1/4 Cup Chopped Walnuts

1 Tablespoon Almond Butter

2 Tablespoons TB12 Whey Protein Isolate (Swap for plant-based protein)

1 Cup Frozen Blueberries

1/2 Cup Frozen Banana

Instructions Combine all ingredients in a blender until smooth, serve, and enjoy!

Nutrition Facts

630 Cal | 34g Protein