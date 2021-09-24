Vegan Pumpkin Pancakes with Homemade Maple Butter and Syrup

Give blueberries a break, and let pumpkin have its season with these festive fall pancakes. Pumpkin is a good source of vitamin A which can help improve eye health, potassium which can help to reduce blood pressure, and fiber, which helps you feel fuller longer. In this recipe, each bite of your pancakes delivers a rich, sweet, and comforting mix of fresh spices, warm vanilla, and sweet fruit.

This recipe was created by the famous musician and longtime vegan Moby, who is also the founder of The Little Pine restaurant in Los Angeles. Moby uses almond milk and an egg replacer so this recipe suits plant-based eaters, the health-conscious, and anyone with dairy and or egg allergies. He also recommends a smear The Little Pine's housemade maple dairy-free butter all over these pancakes, and a drizzle of real maple syrup.

Recipe Developer: Moby from The Little Pine Cookbook: Modern Plant-Based Comfort

Total Time: 30 minutes

Pumpkin Pancakes

Makes 8 pancakes

Ingredients

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons pumpkin puree

¾ cup unsweetened almond milk

½ cup water

3 tablespoons sunflower oil, plus more for greasing

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1¼ cups unbleached all-purpose flour

½ cup sugar

4 teaspoons Bob’s Red Mill Egg Replacer

1¼ teaspoons baking powder

1¼ teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¹⁄8 teaspoon ground cloves

Coconut Whipped Cream, for serving

Fresh berries, for serving

Instructions

In a large bowl, whisk together the pumpkin, milk, water, oil, and vanilla. In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, sugar, egg replacer, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and whisk together until combined. Heat a griddle or nonstick skillet over medium heat for about 5 minutes and grease the surface with a small amount of oil. Use a 1/3-cup measure to scoop the batter onto the griddle. Using a spatula, gently pat down the batter slightly to form a round pancake. Cook the pancakes until the edges begin to firm up and turn golden brown, about 2 minutes, then flip and cook until the second side is evenly browned. Transfer the pancakes to a plate and repeat with the remaining batter. Serve with coconut whipped cream and fresh berries.

From THE LITTLE PINE COOKBOOK: Modern Plant-Based Comfort by Moby, published by Avery, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Copyright © 2021 by Moby Entertainment, Inc.