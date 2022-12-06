13 Vegan Recipes With More Than 10 Grams of Protein Per Serving

Vegan protein powder is just one of the many ways you can help repair your muscles after your workout. Beyond adding a powder supplement to your smoothies, many vegetables, beans, legumes, nuts, and seeds are considered the healthiest, all-natural sources of vegan protein, according to nutritionists.

To help you incorporate these ingredients into your diet, we compiled a list of 13 vegan protein-rich recipes that contain more than 10 grams of protein per serving and include foods you already love like chickpeas, tofu, lentils, edamame, and plenty more.

In this list, you'll find how to make our Easy Vegan Protein Bar recipe that tastes like a thin mint cookie and has the texture of a chewy brownie. We also have two vegan protein shakes that taste just like dessert, one of the shakes being NFL star Rob Gronkowski's favorite post-game treat made with pea protein. We also serve up the perfect protein-rich main dish, Easy Vegan Meatloaf finished with a homemade glaze, the perfect entrée at your holiday party, and each slice contains 7 grams of protein.

Here are 13 vegan recipes with over 10 grams of plant-based protein.

Protein-Rich Vegan Recipes

Gronk's favorite plant-based smoothie loading...

1. Gronk's Plant-Based Smoothie

Complete with 24 grams of sustainable pea protein, a full amino acid profile, and just one gram of sugar, Gronk's favorite plant-based smoothie supports faster recovery, promotes sustained energy, and helps rebuild muscle after a tough workout.

vegan meatloaf Broke Bank Vegan loading...

2. Easy Vegan Meatloaf

Want a healthier dinner option? This dish has seven grams of plant-based protein in one slice of vegan meatloaf.

Pulled jackfruit sandwiches loading...

3. Pulled Jackfruit Sandwiches

Jackfruit mimics the consistency of meat and tastes just like pulled pork when marinated with BBQ spices. Try this recipe that contains almost 11 grams of plant protein per sandwich.

loading...

4. Chickpea Salad Niçoise with Dairy-Free Lemon Dijon Dressing

Enjoy this high-protein refreshing salad as a healthy lunch or side dish with your entree and pack in 13.9 grams of plant-based protein mostly from chickpeas!

attachment-attachment-GettyImages-1295738220 loading...

5. Vegan Lentil Burger

Make your veggie patty from scratch to avoid unwanted ingredients and enjoy the delicious taste of warm, firm lentils, veggies, and an array of spices. Each burger has just under 29 grams of plant protein, which is more than a traditional meat-based burger.

vegan lemon butter tofu loading...

6. Vegan Lemon Butter "Halibut" and Asparagus

To emulate fish varieties like halibut, extra-firm silken tofu is lightly coated in a potato starch mixture, then fried until golden and crispy on the edges.

meatless vegan stuffed peppers loading...

7. Vegan Stuffed Veggie Peppers with Meatless Crumbles

These stuffed veggie peppers are packed with savory vegetables like mushrooms, plant-based grounds, rice, and flavorful seasonings, and each pepper contains 19.5 grams of protein.

plant-based protein pancakes loading...

8. Easy Banana Protein Pancakes

These easy, delicious protein pancakes only require six ingredients and will keep you full all morning long. Mix your favorite fruits or chocolate chips into the batter for a decadent treat.

loading...

9. Mint Chocolate Protein Bars

This protein bar is made with All American Mint Chocolate Dream Almond Butter, which has 7.8 grams of plant-based protein per two tablespoons.

Plant-based protein shake loading...

10. Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Shake

With 32.5 grams of plant protein, make this easy banana and peanut butter shake for breakfast or an easy snack.

Chocolate Protein Bar With Pitaya Jelly loading...

11. Chocolate Protein Bar With Pitaya Jelly

Enjoy these protein bars as a snack to tide you over to your next meal, or after a workout to help repair your muscles.

attachment-attachment-IMG_6725-2 loading...

12. Vegan Baked Tofu Teriyaki

Making a delicious teriyaki sauce has never been easier – this one takes just five minutes.

loading...

13. Dairy-Free Loaded Tofu Scramble Quesadilla

Switch up your morning routine with this loaded vegan tofu scramble quesadilla, packed with whole foods and bursting with flavor.

For more great dairy-free recipes, check out The Beet's recipe library of more than 1,000 vegan or plant-based recipes.