Homemade Vegan Lentil Burger
Lentils may just be the healthiest veggie burger base, and they do a great job mimicking the texture of meat when formed into a patty. Just one cup of lentils contains 18 grams of plant-based protein, and this recipe calls for three cups. There are also 16 grams of fiber per cup of lentils and they're a good source of B vitamins, iron, magnesium, potassium, and zinc, which all help to boost immunity and energy.
This low-calorie recipe combines lentils with fresh vegetables, herbs, and seasonings with an egg replacement made with flax seeds and water to form a patty. It only takes 5 minutes to prep the recipe and 10 minutes to cook the burger. Add your favorite toppings like lettuce, pickles, sliced tomato, ketchup, vegan mayo, mustard, and enjoy!
Recipe Developer: Annie Siegfried, @annie_siegfried
Prep Time: 5 min
Cook Time: 10 min
Vegan Lentil Burger
Serves 7
Ingredients
- Angelic Bakehouse hamburger buns
- 3 cups cooked lentils
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon of flax seeds and 3 tablespoons of water (egg replacement)
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- 2 tbsp garlic powder
- 1/2 c chopped parsley
- 1/2 c chopped cilantro
- Salt & pepper
- Pickle slices
- Spinach
- Cucumbers
- Tomatoes
- Vegan mayo
- Ketchup
Instructions
- In a large bowl, mix together everything except for sandwich toppings. Season with salt & pepper to taste.
- Form into patties and fry in a medium skillet until burger is heated through, about 5 minutes per side.
- Top with pickles, tomatoes, spinach, cucumbers, mayo, and ketchup.
- Serve & enjoy!
Nutritionals
Calories 464 | Total Fat 4.5g | Saturated Fat 0.2g | Sodium 715mg | Total Carbohydrates 80.2g | Dietary Fiber 31g | Total Sugars 8.2g | Protein 28.9g | Calcium 74mg | Iron 7mg | Potassium 1059mg |