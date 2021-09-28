Lentils may just be the healthiest veggie burger base, and they do a great job mimicking the texture of meat when formed into a patty. Just one cup of lentils contains 18 grams of plant-based protein, and this recipe calls for three cups. There are also 16 grams of fiber per cup of lentils and they're a good source of B vitamins, iron, magnesium, potassium, and zinc, which all help to boost immunity and energy.

This low-calorie recipe combines lentils with fresh vegetables, herbs, and seasonings with an egg replacement made with flax seeds and water to form a patty. It only takes 5 minutes to prep the recipe and 10 minutes to cook the burger. Add your favorite toppings like lettuce, pickles, sliced tomato, ketchup, vegan mayo, mustard, and enjoy!

Recipe Developer: Annie Siegfried, @annie_siegfried

Prep Time: 5 min

Cook Time: 10 min

Vegan Lentil Burger

Serves 7

Ingredients

Angelic Bakehouse hamburger buns

3 cups cooked lentils

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tablespoon of flax seeds and 3 tablespoons of water (egg replacement)

1 tsp smoked paprika

2 tbsp garlic powder

1/2 c chopped parsley

1/2 c chopped cilantro

Salt & pepper

Pickle slices

Spinach

Cucumbers

Tomatoes

Vegan mayo

Ketchup

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix together everything except for sandwich toppings. Season with salt & pepper to taste. Form into patties and fry in a medium skillet until burger is heated through, about 5 minutes per side. Top with pickles, tomatoes, spinach, cucumbers, mayo, and ketchup. Serve & enjoy!

Nutritionals

Calories 464 | Total Fat 4.5g | Saturated Fat 0.2g | Sodium 715mg | Total Carbohydrates 80.2g | Dietary Fiber 31g | Total Sugars 8.2g | Protein 28.9g | Calcium 74mg | Iron 7mg | Potassium 1059mg |