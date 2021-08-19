Making a delicious teriyaki sauce has never been easier – this one takes just five minutes. Mixed in with some crispy baked tofu, rice, and veggies on the side and you’ve got yourself a flavorful, high protein meal so good you’ll be getting for up seconds.

There are two main components to this meal, and both are simple and easy to make. The first part is the crispy baked tofu. The key to this is making sure you press your tofu to squeeze out as much water as you can. To give it up a bit of that extra crispy-ness you can also spray some oil over your tofu before you bake it. The second component is the teriyaki sauce, which is as simple as mixing all the ingredients together and heating it up in a pan or pot until it thickens up. Mix the two together and you’ve got yourself a delicious vegan baked tofu teriyaki dinner!

Vegan Baked Tofu Teriyaki

Prep Time: 15 Min

Cook Time: 35 Min

Total Time: 50 Min

Servings: 4 People

Ingredients

Crispy Tofu

2 Blocks Extra Firm Tofu, pressed

3 Tbsp Soy Sauce

2 Tsp Black Pepper

2 Tsp Garlic Powder

¼ Cornstarch

Teriyaki Sauce

½ Cup Soy Sauce

½ Cup Water

3 Tbsp Brown Sugar

2 Tbsp Rice Wine Vinegar

1 Tsp Ground Ginger

1 Tsp Sesame Oil

1 Tsp Garlic Powder

Cornstarch Slurry (1 Tbsp Cornstarch + 3 Tbsp Water)

1 Tbsp Sesame Seeds

Instructions

Pre-heat your oven to 425F and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Press your tofu to squeeze out some of the water for at least 10 minutes then cut them into cubes. In a large bowl, add your cubed tofu, soy sauce, pepper, and garlic powder. Mix until tofu is fully coated. Add your cornstarch and mix again until each tofu piece is coated. Transfer your tofu onto your baking tray and bake for 30 minutes, flipping halfway through. Once your tofu is finished baking, remove it from the oven and set it aside. To make the teriyaki sauce, in a large pan, add your soy sauce, water, rice wine vinegar, ground ginger, sesame oil, and garlic powder. Whisk until combined. Heat up your mixture on high and bring it to a boil. Once your mixture is boiling, turn the heat down to medium and add your cornstarch slurry. Keep mixing until your sauce thickens up. Once it’s thickened up add your tofu and toss it in the sauce until each tofu piece is coated. Mix in your sesame seeds and serve with some fresh rice and veggies. Enjoy!