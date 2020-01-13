Easy Banana Protein Pancakes
These easy, delicious protein pancakes only require 6 ingredients and will keep you full all morning long. Mix your favorite fruits or chocolate chips into the batter for a decadent treat.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 Large Banana
- 1 Cup Non-Dairy Milk (we like Oat)
- 1 Cup Flour
- 1 tsp Baking Powder
- 1 tsp Baking Soda
- Dash of Vanilla Extract
INSTRUCTIONS:
- In a large mixing bowl, mash the banana with a fork and mix in non-dairy milk and vanilla extract.
- Add the flour, baking soda and baking powder to the wet mixture and incorporate until well combined.
- In a nonstick pan, melt vegan butter or coconut oil. Add 1/3 Cup of batter to the pan and flip after bubbles rise to the surface, approximately 2-3 minutes.
- Add toppings like whipped non-dairy topping, fresh fruit or nuts and enjoy.
Nutritional Notes:
395 calories, 9g protein, 73g carbs, 5g fiber, 8g fat