Easy Banana Protein Pancakes

These easy, delicious protein pancakes only require 6 ingredients and will keep you full all morning long. Mix your favorite fruits or chocolate chips into the batter for a decadent treat.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 Large Banana
  • 1 Cup Non-Dairy Milk (we like Oat)
  • 1 Cup Flour
  • 1 tsp Baking Powder
  • 1 tsp Baking Soda
  • Dash of Vanilla Extract

INSTRUCTIONS: 

  1. In a large mixing bowl, mash the banana with a fork and mix in non-dairy milk and vanilla extract.
  2. Add the flour, baking soda and baking powder to the wet mixture and incorporate until well combined.
  3. In a nonstick pan, melt vegan butter or coconut oil. Add 1/3 Cup of batter to the pan and flip after bubbles rise to the surface, approximately 2-3 minutes.
  4. Add toppings like whipped non-dairy topping, fresh fruit or nuts and enjoy.

Nutritional Notes:

395 calories, 9g protein, 73g carbs, 5g fiber, 8g fat

 

 

 

