Easy Banana Protein Pancakes

These easy, delicious protein pancakes only require 6 ingredients and will keep you full all morning long. Mix your favorite fruits or chocolate chips into the batter for a decadent treat.

INGREDIENTS:

1 Large Banana

1 Cup Non-Dairy Milk (we like Oat)

1 Cup Flour

1 tsp Baking Powder

1 tsp Baking Soda

Dash of Vanilla Extract

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a large mixing bowl, mash the banana with a fork and mix in non-dairy milk and vanilla extract. Add the flour, baking soda and baking powder to the wet mixture and incorporate until well combined. In a nonstick pan, melt vegan butter or coconut oil. Add 1/3 Cup of batter to the pan and flip after bubbles rise to the surface, approximately 2-3 minutes. Add toppings like whipped non-dairy topping, fresh fruit or nuts and enjoy.

Nutritional Notes:

395 calories, 9g protein, 73g carbs, 5g fiber, 8g fat