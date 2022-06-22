Vegan Stuffed Veggie Peppers with Meatless Crumbles

Nothing says summer like these stuffed bell peppers. They're quick, easy, and perfect for weeknights or backyard barbecues. Made with colorful peppers and a hearty filling, this is comfort food turned healthy.

The stuffing is packed with savory vegetables like mushrooms, plant-based ground round, rice, and flavorful seasonings. Served inside garden-fresh peppers and topped with dairy-free cheese, it’s easy to see how the whole family will love this recipe.

Bell peppers are one of the best sources of vitamin C, which aids in the optimal absorption of iron. Not only that, but these stuffed bell peppers are also packed to the brim with plant-based protein.

Serve them as-is for a main dish, or you can pair them with a side salad or soup. Whichever way you decide to go, everyone will be asking for a second helping!

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Total time: 55 minutes

Cost: $6.50 recipe | $1.08 pepper

Stuffed Bell Peppers

Serves 6

Ingredients

6 large bell peppers, tops removed & seeded ($2.70)

½ tablespoon olive oil ($0.06)

½ large white onion, diced ($0.12)

3 stalks of celery, diced ($0.15)

8 mushrooms, diced ($0.36)

3 cloves garlic, minced ($0.12)

14 ounces of meatless crumbles, tempeh, or tofu ($2.27)

1 cup frozen corn kernels ($0.16)

1 ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning ($0.03)

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes ($0.02)

1 ½ cups cooked white or brown rice ($0.20)

8 ounces tomato sauce ($0.25)

3 tablespoons fresh parsley, minced ($0.04)

Salt & pepper to taste ($0.02)

Toppings optional

½ cup shredded vegan cheese

Extra minced parsley

Instructions

Bell peppers

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly grease a casserole dish with olive oil. Slice the tops off the peppers, then remove the seeds and veins inside. Place the peppers upside down in the casserole dish. Pour about 1 cup of water into the dish, then cover it with aluminum foil. Par-bake the peppers for 20 minutes.

Filling

In the meantime, heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium. Sauté the onion, celery, and mushrooms for 3-4 minutes, or until the onions appear translucent. Add in the garlic and cook for another 30 seconds. Add the meatless crumbles (or crumbled tempeh or tofu), corn kernels, Italian seasoning, and red pepper flakes. Cook for another 5 minutes, then add the rice and tomato sauce. Cook for 2 more minutes to heat through, then add in minced parsley. Taste and season with salt & pepper.

Stuffing

Remove the peppers from the oven and drain the water. Flip them over and stuff each one with the filling, packing it in quite firmly. Top each pepper with a sprinkle of vegan cheese (optional). Cover and bake for another 20 minutes. Uncover and bake for 5 more minutes, or until the peppers are tender. Let them cool for a few minutes, then sprinkle the peppers with extra parsley before serving. Enjoy!

Notes

Crumbled tofu or tempeh are great additions to this recipe.

Mix up the seasonings to your taste preferences: Oregano, paprika, cumin, cayenne, etc.

Nutrition: 1 of 6 servings

Calories 245 | Total Fat 6.3 g | Saturated Fat 0.8 g | Cholesterol 0 mg | Sodium 550 mg | Total Carbohydrates 34 g | Dietary Fiber 7 g | Total Sugars 10.9 g | Protein 19.5 g | Calcium 95.2 mg | Iron 7.7 mg | Potassium 710 mg |