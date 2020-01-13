Peanut Butter Chocolate Protein Shake

INGREDIENTS:
- 1 Large Banana
- 1 Scoop of Chocolate Vegan Protein Powder
- 1 Cup of Dairy-Free Milk
- 1 Tbsp of Peanut Butter
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Add the banana, protein powder, milk and peanut butter to a blender and mix together until you reach your desired texture. For a thicker texture, use frozen bananas for a rich, ice cream-like smoothness.
- Pour into a cup and add toppings of your choice such as cacao nibs, hemp seeds or chia seeds.
- Enjoy!
Nutritional Notes:
427 calories, 25g protein, 60g carbs, 10g fiber, 12g fat