The Best Recipe for Post-Workout Recovery: Mint Chocolate Protein Bars

Protein bars fill you up and give you energy after workouts or during a long workday. It's never a bad idea to stash a few in your desk drawer or your tote bag to carry around for when you need a quick fix and can't catch a break. This recipe will solve your 'I'm starving' problems. And after your workout, it's important to eat protein to fuel your body and rebuild your depleted muscle tissue.

It's always better to make 'meal-replacements' at home, so you know exactly which ingredients are used to make these bars. Many store-bought protein bars tend to be highly processed, pack in the sugar and carbs and contain ingredients like milk, eggs, or soy. So we searched the web to find a recipe that tastes like a treat but is low in calories and made with natural ingredients. These are my favorite bars because they don't contain many ingredients, taste delicious, and couldn't be easier to make.

Recipe Developer and Photographer: Crystal Hughes, @heartfullynourished

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Freeze Time: 15 Minutes

Total Time: 45 Minutes

Makes: 8 Protein Bars

Why we love it: These protein bars are made with real ingredients and don't require any bake or cook time! Simply soak your ingredients, mix them together, lay the mixture on a cookie sheet, and freeze it. This snack or meal replacer is a crowd pleaser and if you find yourself having a constant sweet tooth, this will help you fix the problem, in a much 'healthier' way than candy will.

Health Benefits: This protein bar is made with All American Mint Chocolate Dream Almond Butter, which has 7.8 grams of plant-based protein per 2 tablespoons.

Alternatives: Skip the chocolate drizzle if you want to limit your calorie intake, they still taste delicious without! If you want more texture, add a scoop of oats.

Make it for: A quick snack, meal replacement, or after your workout to rebuild and replenish your muscle tissue.

Ingredients 3 cups dates (soaked in hot water for 5 minutes)

3/4 cup All American Mint Chocolate Dream Almond Butter

1/4 cup + 2 tbsp of chocolate protein powder of your choice

3 tbsp cocoa powder

1/8 tsp mint extract Chocolate Drizzle: 160 ml can of coconut milk chilled the in the fridge overnight (2 tbsp of coconut cream)

1/4 cup chocolate chips