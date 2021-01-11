The next time someone asks, "where do you get your protein on a plant-based or vegan diet?" Send them this delicious chocolate protein bar recipe that's high in protein and sweetened naturally with Medjool dates. They will be sure to thank you for their new go-to snack or post-workout meal.

The best way to describe the taste of these protein bars is sinfully rich, crunchy, salty, with hints of a zing thanks to the pitaya. This bar is a healthier alternative to chocolate candy, almost like a snickers bar or milky way, and is made with real ingredients like fresh and natural almond butter, dates, pecans, fruit, maple syrup, and vegan dark chocolate.

The first layer of the bar is a chewy mixture of plant butter, nuts, dates, and protein. The second layer is the gooey, citrus filling of fresh pink pitayas or your choice of mixed berries. The third layer in the rich, crisp vegan dark chocolate layer that crunches when you bite into the bar. Everyone will love the combination of sweet, savory, and citrus flavors.

Enjoy these protein bars as a snack to tide you over to your next meal, or after you perform a workout to replenish your body with nutrients and fuel. Make the full batch and save the extra bars to enjoy throughout the week. There's nothing like homemade plant-based protein energy bars that are completely preservative-free.

If you want more, healthy, decadent recipes like this one, check out Ellen Charlotte Marie's cookbook, Everyday Vegan: Healthy Plant-Based Cooking for the Entire Family.

Recipe Developer: Ellen Charlotte Marie