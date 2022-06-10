This ultra-creamy and delightfully decadent plant-based shake is the perfect combination of indulgence and performance. Complete with 24 grams of sustainable pea protein, a full amino acid profile, and just 1 gram of sugar, it supports faster recovery, and promotes sustained energy and helps rebuild muscle after a tough workout.

In honor of the launch of this new fan-favorite flavor, Tom Brady’s friend and teammate Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski personally created his own smoothie recipe using the Cookies & Cream plant-based protein mix. He calls it the “Cookie Gronkster” and shared his own take how to turn a protein smoothie into what tastes like a delicious milkshake. The vital ingredient is TB12's new Cookies & Cream protein powder flavor. Gronk’s secret recipe is shared here:

Gronk's Cookies and Cream Plant-Based Smoothie

Makes 1 smoothie

Ingredients

2 cups of almond milk

½ cup of frozen wild berries

1 medium ripe banana

2 tbsp of almond butter

1 scoop of cookies & cream plant-based protein

Instructions

Blend all your ingredients. Pour and save any extra in the fridge

You can find the new flavor available for purchase at TB12sports.com and TB12 Performance & Recovery centers nationwide in a 30-serving tub retailing for $55.