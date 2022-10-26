Enjoying a warm bowl of pasta on a cozy fall evening is one of the joys of cooking at home, so we rounded up 15 of the best-tasting, heartiest, pasta recipes made exclusively with plant-based ingredients that are so satisfying, you'll want to make them on repeat.

Everyone loves pasta. There's a reason for that. It's delicious and comforting, and if you choose legume-based pasta such as noodles made from chickpeas or lupini beans,it can even be healthy. Even whole wheat pasta is better than noodles made with plain refined flour since the complex carbs are released slowly, offering you energy and sharpness for hours and you're adding protein into the mix, which keeps blood sugar from spiking.

You may or may not consider classic mac and cheese a pasta dish, but we included a butternut squash dairy-free mac and cheese recipe because it's so good (and packed with fiber) that you won't want to miss out on the festive flavors.

If you love to indulge in a healthier way, try the dairy-free creamy, saucy carbonara created by plant-based chefs Derek and Chad Sarno, founders of the Wicked Kitchen, The marinated, crunchy shiitake mushrooms provide a smoky bacon flavor to the dish.

If you're someone who wants pasta pronto, we have several delicious, quick, and easy pasta recipes that require less than 20 minutes. And if you make our homemade tomato sauce and keep leftovers in the fridge, you can make a restaurant-quality pasta dish in under five minutes – just saying.

Here are 15 great-tasting plant-based pasta dishes for every palate.

15 Dairy-Free and Vegan Pasta Recipes

attachment-attachment-Butternut-Squash-Pasta-01 loading...

1. Vegan Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese

Creamy, seasonal, and nutty, this Vegan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese is a delicious meal to make right now or as a side dish for your Thanksgiving dinner. Instead of using cheese, this dairy-free recipe calls for cashews and nutritional yeast to achieve the perfect comforting cheese-like taste.

Recipe: Vegan Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese

loading...

2. Pumpkin and Crispy Kale Pasta with Vegan Parmesan

We're switching up your go-to pasta dish with this autumnal recipe made with pumpkin and crispy kale. This easy lunch or dinner proves that you can still have delicious, healthy pasta without heavy sauce.

Recipe: Pumpkin and Crispy Kale Pasta with Vegan Parmesan

loading...

3. Creamy Vegan Carbonara Shiitake "Bacon"

Derek and Chad Sarno, the founders of Wicked Kitchen, share their creamy vegan carbonara with shiitake mushrooms prepared like crispy bacon.

Recipe: Creamy Vegan Carbonara Shiitake "Bacon"

attachment-attachment-evi-pesto-pasta loading...

4. Vegan Pesto Pasta

Love pesto? Make this dairy-free version made with toasted pine nuts and nutritional yeast for the perfect nutty flavor. Enjoy this dish on repeat because pesto can be stored in the fridge for a few weeks in a jar.

Recipe: Vegan Pesto Pasta

vegan tomato sauce pasta loading...

5. Rich Pasta With Homemade Tomato Sauce

Less is more when it comes to this creamy homemade tomato sauce and spaghetti recipe. Serve this dish to your loved one on date night!

Recipe: Rich Pasta With Homemade Tomato Sauce

attachment-IMG_56891 loading...

6. Vegan Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta

This vegan Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta is simple and easy to make and extremely delicious – no one will ever know it took you less than 30-minutes to make.

Recipe: Vegan Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta

attachment-IMG_3312 loading...

7. Chickpea & Tomato Pasta

If you only have a few minutes and want to cook a delicious dinner, pasta is the obvious choice: You can whip up a hearty dish pretty quickly. This chickpea and tomato pasta is a healthier-for-you option when it comes to choosing your favorite noodle!

Recipe: Chickpea & Tomato Pasta

attachment-attachment-IMG_6580 loading...

8. Quick and Easy Lemon Garlic Pasta with Asparagus

Fill your plate with this bright, zesty pasta for a refreshing dinner that's not too heavy and can be completed in 30 minutes or less.

Recipe: Quick and Easy Lemon Garlic Pasta with Asparagus

attachment-IMG_4171 loading...

9. Vegan Pasta Primavera

Want an easy vegan dinner recipe that's loaded with vegetables? Pasta Primavera is absolutely a classic for a reason: This recipe is truly one of the most convenient and simple pasta dishes you will ever make.

Recipe: Vegan Pasta Primavera

attachment-attachment-best-baked-vegan-mac-and-cheese-gluten-free_7539-1333x2000 loading...

10. Easy Baked Vegan Mac and Cheese

The gluten-free breadcrumbs are made with oats that are ground up and turned into a flour-like texture for a crispy finish. To complete your masterpiece, this dish is mixed and topped with seasonal herbs and spices such as sage, rosemary, thyme, and nutmeg – so it has a taste of holiday cheer with every bite.

Recipe: Easy Baked Vegan Mac and Cheese

attachment-attachment-20170918_Bittman_Week_01_Baked_Pasta_3941 loading...

11. Mark Bittman's Vegan Mediterranean Gratin with Almond Breadcrumbs

Mark Bittman shares his Vegan Meditteran Gratin with Almond Breadcrumbs and it became one of The Beet's most popular recipes. Enjoy the taste of greens and sweet caramelized onions over hearty whole-wheat pasta.

Recipe: Vegan Mediterranean Gratin with Almond Breadcrumbs

attachment-IMG_4811-1 loading...

12. Vegan Fettuccine Chicken Alfredo

Turn chicken alfredo into a creamy dairy-free and meatless masterpiece with this recipe that calls for vegan chicken culets, prepared and cooked just like the real thing! This recipe is the perfect meal to make if you ever need to make a quick, easy, and impressive dinner.

Recipe: Vegan Fettuccine Chicken Alfredo

attachment-attachment-IMG_7552 loading...

13. Vegan Pumpkin Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine alfredo is a classic loved by many, but at the same time isn't the healthiest as it's traditionally made with heavy cream, butter, and flour. Make this pumpkin fettuccine alfredo that's healthier than the real thing and has a taste of seasonal flavor.

Recipe: Vegan Pumpkin Fettuccine Alfredo

attachment-attachment-Green-Spaghetti-12 loading...

14. Vegan Mexican Green Spaghetti (Espagueti Verde)

Espagueti Verde (green spaghetti) is a classic Mexican pasta dish full of rich flavor a creamy, thick texture, and a hint of spice. The traditional recipe is made with dairy but we added a plant-based flair by swapping heavy cream for almond milk and raw cashews to achieve the same silky and creamy texture. Note that the cashews are soaked overnight for the best quality, but if you're short on time, you can soak them quickly in boiling water for two to three hours.

Recipe: Vegan Mexican Green Spaghetti (Espagueti Verde)

vegan taco mac and cheese loading...

15. Vegan Taco Mac & Cheese

This recipe combines two comfort food classics –– mac and cheese and tacos –– into one dish that has all the same zesty, indulgent flavors you love, made entirely vegan!

Recipe: Vegan Taco Mac & Cheese

For more great plant-based dishes, check out The Beet's recipe library.

For more lists of recipes, check out: