Mothers Day is right around the corner and maybe you want to cook something special that will “wow” your mom without having to stress over something complicated. This vegan Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta is definitely a recipe that is simple and easy but extremely delicious, and no one will ever know it took you less than 30-minutes to make.

This pasta is rich and creamy with simple ingredients, the key one obviously being sun-dried tomatoes which you can find at your local grocery store. Be sure to get the ones that are stored in a jar of oil. Other than that, many of the other ingredients you probably already have in your pantry. Give this recipe a try for yourself, and we guarantee whoever you serve it to will be amazed.

Vegan Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 15 Min

Total Time: 15 Min

Servings: 4-5 People

Ingredients 8 oz Pasta of choice

1 Tbsp Olive Oil

1 Onion, diced

3 Cloves Garlic, minced

2 Tbsp Vegan Butter

2 Tbsp All Purpose Flour

½ Tsp Paprika

½ Tsp Dried Oregano

¼ Tsp Pepper Flakes

2 Cups Non-Dairy Milk

½ Cup Vegan Parmesan

⅓ Cup Sun Dried Tomatoes, roughly chopped

Salt and pepper to taste