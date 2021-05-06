What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta
Mothers Day is right around the corner and maybe you want to cook something special that will “wow” your mom without having to stress over something complicated. This vegan Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta is definitely a recipe that is simple and easy but extremely delicious, and no one will ever know it took you less than 30-minutes to make.
This pasta is rich and creamy with simple ingredients, the key one obviously being sun-dried tomatoes which you can find at your local grocery store. Be sure to get the ones that are stored in a jar of oil. Other than that, many of the other ingredients you probably already have in your pantry. Give this recipe a try for yourself, and we guarantee whoever you serve it to will be amazed.
Vegan Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta
Prep Time: 10 Min
Cook Time: 15 Min
Total Time: 15 Min
Servings: 4-5 People
Ingredients
- 8 oz Pasta of choice
- 1 Tbsp Olive Oil
- 1 Onion, diced
- 3 Cloves Garlic, minced
- 2 Tbsp Vegan Butter
- 2 Tbsp All Purpose Flour
- ½ Tsp Paprika
- ½ Tsp Dried Oregano
- ¼ Tsp Pepper Flakes
- 2 Cups Non-Dairy Milk
- ½ Cup Vegan Parmesan
- ⅓ Cup Sun Dried Tomatoes, roughly chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- Cook your pasta as directed on the package. While your pasta is cooking, heat up your olive oil in a large pan over medium heat.
Once hot, add in your onions and garlic and cook for 5 minutes, until onions slightly brown and soften. Add in your vegan butter to the pan and stir it around until it’s completely melted.
- Once your butter has melted, add your flour, paprika, dried oregano, and pepper flakes. Stir it around until everything is evenly mixed. Slowly pour in your non-dairy milk into the pan while stirring at the same time.
- Once your non-dairy milk is in, add in your vegan parmesan and sun-dried tomatoes, Continue to stir for 2-3 minutes or until your sauce starts to thicken up. Once it’s thickened and your pasta is cooked, drain your pasta and stir it into your sauce until it’s evenly coated.
- Add salt and pepper to taste, and serve right away. Garnish with freshly chopped herbs, chili flakes, and extra vegan parmesan. Enjoy!