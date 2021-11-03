Mark Bittman’s Vegan Mediterranean Gratin with Almond Breadcrumbs

I can’t imagine anyone not liking baked pasta (if that’s you, email me, because I’d love to hear about it!). For me, it started out as real stoner food.

Well, not quite. It started when I was a boy, and we went to “fancy” Italian restaurants – with checked tablecloths and Chianti bottles with candles in them, yes – and you could order “real” Italian food, which meant anything that wasn’t pizza: lasagna, baked ziti, or like that. Noodles with red sauce, meat, and mozz, baked in the oven. Yes.

But later – let’s say in the magical year of 1967 — my friend Chuck and I would stumble into the kitchen and he’d concoct his masterpiece, which was made up of a pound of pasta, a pound of mozz, and a quart of sauce. The sauce was made by his mother, Constance, a wonderful woman who was either oblivious or extremely tolerant.

The method – and I will mention that Chuck was the cook, not me; I knew nothing – was to cook the pasta, shred the cheese, drain the pasta, toss it with the mozz and barely warmed-up sauce. (Sometimes we’d toss with cold sauce; the mozz didn’t melt as well but we could inhale the pasta faster.) That, friends, is four pounds of food. (The pasta absorbs about its weight in water, and a quart weighs about a pound.) We’d always finish the whole thing. In like twelve minutes. While listening to "Sunshine of Your Love," or whatever.

Yes, you can make baked pasta without dairy

These days, I try to eat less dairy, which you might think rules out baked pasta in any form: It’s not true. A couple of years ago, I published Dinner for Everyone. The book features a number of different “umbrella” foods (sweet breakfast, stir-fry, scampi, one-pot pasta, etc.) with three versions of each: Easy, vegan, and “perfect for company,” i.e., a little more special. (Fun fact: The book was going to be called Three Ways. Mm-hm.)

It was a challenging task, but a lot of fun, and it produced some of my favorite recipes. Surprisingly, in the baked pasta section, just one of the three dishes features cheese, and perhaps my favorite of the three is the vegan version: Mediterranean Gratin with Almond Breadcrumbs.

The combination of ingredients is a really good one: Bitter greens and caramelized onions, with hearty whole-wheat pasta. It’s important not to overcook the pasta – it should be pliable but not yet edible when you drain it. And, you can do all of that in advance. Then you toast some almonds, pulse them with bread, parsley, and oil — as good a combination as exists in the world – and that’s your topping. No cheese necessary.

Total Time: 1½ hours

Mediterranean Gratin with Almond Breadcrumbs

Makes 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients

7 tablespoons olive oil, plus more as needed

1/2 cup raw almonds

2 red onions, halved and sliced

2 thick slices of stale crusty bread, torn into pieces

1/4 cup fresh parsley

Pepper

12 ounces broccoli rabe, trimmed and cut into bite-sized pieces

1/2 cup pitted black olives, chopped

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup dry white wine or water

1½ cups cooked cannellini beans or one 15-ounce can drained

12 ounces whole-wheat penne or other similar pasta

Instructions