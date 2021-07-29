Mac & cheese is one of those comfort classics that we all love, but even a classic dish can use a spin-off, and we’re combining the cheesy goodness of mac & cheese with the zesty flavors in tacos and making it totally vegan!

The best thing about this recipe is all the ingredients can easily be found in your local grocery store now, and to keep things simple we’ll be using pre-mixed taco seasonings. You can always sub this out for a blend of seasoning you like to use for your tacos. Just like a taco, you’re going to want to garnish this recipe with some toppings like vegan sour cream, green onions, and chopped tomatoes.

Vegan Taco Mac & Cheese

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cooking Time: 20 Min

Total Time: 30 Min

Servings: 4-6 People

Ingredients

16 oz Short Pasta

1 Block Tempeh, crumbled

1 Tbsp Oil

2 Tbsp Taco Seasoning

3 Tbsp Vegan Butter

3 Tbsp All-Purpose Flour

3 Cups Non-Dairy Milk

2 Cups Vegan Cheddar Cheese, shredded

1 Cup Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, shredded

4 Tbsp Nutritional Yeast

½ Tsp Salt

½ Tsp Black Pepper

½ Tsp Ground Mustard

Vegan Sour Cream

Green Onions



Tomatoes

Extra Tempeh Crumbles

Instructions

Cook your pasta as instructed on the package. While pasta is cooking, crumble up your tempeh and set it aside. Once pasta is finished cooking, drain and set aside. In a large pot, heat up your oil over medium heat. Cook your crumbled tempeh for 5 minutes or until it starts to brown. Add your taco seasoning to the crumbled tofu and stir it around until tempeh pieces are coated. Remove some of your tempeh crumbles for later as a topping. Add your vegan butter to the pan, and stir it around until it’s fully melted. Once melted, stir in your flour for 1 minute. Slowly pour your vegan cream in with a steady stream while mixing it in at the same time. Add in your vegan cheddar cheese and vegan mozzarella and stir it in until combined and your mixture starts to thicken. Stir in your nutritional yeast, salt, pepper, and ground mustard. Add in your pasta and stir until pasta is fully coated. Serve it with a dollop of vegan sour cream, chopped onions, diced tomatoes, and any extra tempeh crumbles. Enjoy!

Nutritionals

Calories 731 | Total Fat 29.4g | Saturated Fat 12g | Cholesterol 3mg | Sodium 1157mg | Total Carbohydrates 95g | Dietary Fiber 5.6g | Total Sugars 12.5g | Protein 21.8g | Vitamin D 1mcg | Calcium 270mg | Iron 6mg | Potassium 344mg |