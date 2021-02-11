Valentine's is this weekend, and if you're planning on staying home (which we recommend!) you're probably looking for romantic to cook up for that special someone in your life. Nothing says romance like a homemade pasta dinner, so put away that jar of pasta sauce because we've got an easy, delicious, gourmet tomato sauce recipe that is far more impressive than store-bought.

Yes, this is a very simple dish, but this recipe is the definition of less is more! This is a sauce that requires minimal ingredients, meaning you don’t lose the beautiful tang from the tomatoes in other flavors. If you’d like to bump up the nutritional value of this recipe, you can add in ½ Cup of green peas, but honestly, there is something special about this sauce on its own. Garnish with some vegan parmesan, fresh basil, and a light drizzle of EVOO to finish off this meal.

Prep Time: 10 Min

Cook Time: 20 Min

Total Time: 30 Min