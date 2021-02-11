What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Rich Pasta With Homemade Tomato Sauce
Valentine's is this weekend, and if you're planning on staying home (which we recommend!) you're probably looking for romantic to cook up for that special someone in your life. Nothing says romance like a homemade pasta dinner, so put away that jar of pasta sauce because we've got an easy, delicious, gourmet tomato sauce recipe that is far more impressive than store-bought.
Yes, this is a very simple dish, but this recipe is the definition of less is more! This is a sauce that requires minimal ingredients, meaning you don’t lose the beautiful tang from the tomatoes in other flavors. If you’d like to bump up the nutritional value of this recipe, you can add in ½ Cup of green peas, but honestly, there is something special about this sauce on its own. Garnish with some vegan parmesan, fresh basil, and a light drizzle of EVOO to finish off this meal.
Prep Time: 10 Min
Cook Time: 20 Min
Total Time: 30 Min
Easy Vegan Tomato Sauce Pasta
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
- 8 oz Spaghettini, or pasta noodle of your choice
- ¼ Cup Pasta Water
- 28 oz Canned Whole Peeled Tomatoes
- ⅓ Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- ½ Medium Onion, diced
- 2 Cloves Garlic, minced
- 2-3 Tbsp Fresh Basil, chopped
- 1 Tsp Dried Oregano
For the garnish
- Vegan Parmesan
- Fresh Basil
- Olive OIl
- Flaky Sea Salt
- Black Pepper
Instructions
- Cook your pasta noodles as directed on the package. Be sure to save ¼ Cup of the pasta water before you drain it. Add your canned whole peeled tomatoes to a bowl, and using your hands crush it up. It’s okay if there are still some chunks of tomatoes left.
- In a large pan, heat up your oil over low heat. Add your onions and garlic and continue to cook on low heat for 10-15 minutes until your onions become nice and soft.
- Add your crushed tomatoes to the pan, and stir until combined. The oil won’t mix in with the pasta sauce, but don’t worry as it will mix in once you add the noodles. Stir in your fresh basil and dried oregano, and cook for an additional 1 minute.
- Add in ¼ Cup of your pasta water to the sauce and stir it in until combined. Add your pasta noodles to your sauce and mix it until it’s all evenly coated. Serve right away and garnish with vegan parmesan, fresh basil, flaky sea salt, black pepper, and a light drizzle of olive oil. Enjoy!