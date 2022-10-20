Open your pantry door or kitchen cabinet and it's likely you have a bag of lentils sitting on the shelf. We rounded up 10 vegan recipes to make using a bag or two of your favorite legumes that are full of powerful health benefits.

Lentils are one of the most affordable, shelf-stable, healthiest plant-based protein sources. They're packed with health benefits –– one cup of boiled lentils contains 16 grams of fiber which helps slow digestion and keep us feeling fuller longer.

The legume also contains 18 grams of plant-based protein which helps our cells and muscles repair and stay strong. In addition to fiber and protein, lentils are known to be heart-healthy food thanks to their low sodium and saturated fat count. Naturally, lentils contain a plant chemical called polyphenols that are full of antioxidants and help fight oxidative stress and free radicals that over time can cause disease and certain cancers.

Choose from one or all of our ten vegan lentil recipes and reap the benefits while you enjoy delicious, comforting meals all fall and winter long.

1. One Pot Recipe: Healthy Moroccan-Style Vegan Lentil Stew

This stew is thick, hearty, warming, and comforting –– perfect for colder days. It’s packed with protein-rich lentils, nutritious veggies, and flavorful, aromatic spices that make your kitchen smell wonderful.

Recipe: Moroccan-Style Vegan Lentil Stew

2. Vegan Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie

This vibrant sweet potato and lentil Shepherd’s pie is packed with hearty vegetables and savory spices like thyme and rosemary. It’s guaranteed to fill your kitchen with warm and cozy aromas that will put you in a festive mood.

Recipe: Vegan Sweet Potato Shepherd's Pie

3. Lentil Sweet Potato Salad

Looking for a hearty salad recipe that's full of flavor? Make this sweet potato and lentil salad on a bed of kale and top it with hummus.

Recipe: Lentil Sweet Potato Salad

4. Vegan Lentil Burger

This low-calorie recipe combines lentils with fresh vegetables, herbs, and seasonings with an egg replacement made with flax seeds and water to form the perfect patty.

Recipe: Vegan Lentil Burger

5. Red Lentil Salad with Homemade Dressing

The key to simple salads is to make sure the produce is fresh and you use good-quality olive oil and salt! (Note: tomatoes work really well in this dish.)

Recipe: Red Lentil Salad with Homemade Dressing

6. The Best Vegan Gluten-Free Lentil Meatballs Everyone Will Love

Lentils are the perfect meat subsite thanks to their ability to replicate a meat-like texture. Enjoy this recipe over mashed potatoes.

Recipe: The Best Vegan Gluten-Free Lentil Meatballs

7. Chickpea and Lentil Burger With Vegan Tahini

Veggie burgers are a great way to include these high-protein legumes, such as this recipe with lentils and beans. Serve this burger with a side salad, a drizzle of good chili sauce and vegan tahini.

Recipe: Chickpea and Lentil Burger With Vegan Tahini

8. Sweet Potato and Lentil Tandoori Curry

This curry is a filling dish that is rich in antioxidants, fiber, and protein. The sweet potato and lentil combination make this dish hearty and filling.

Recipe: Sweet Potato and Lentil Tandoori Curry

9. The Best Meatless Meatballs With Eggplant and Lentils

Turn lentils and eggplant into a meatless meatball recipe and enjoy this recipe over spaghetti. Add in your favorite red sauce or make it homemade.

Recipe: Meatless Meatballs With Eggplant and Lentils

10. Vegan Shepherd's Pie

Mashed potatoes over lentils make the perfect meatless Shepard's pie to enjoy for dinner on a cold night or to serve as a main dish during the holidays.

Recipe: Vegan Shepherd's Pie

For more great plant-based dishes, check out The Beet's recipe library.

