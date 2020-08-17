When you're in the mood for a homemade Italian dinner, the first question normally is: "Which meatball recipe should I use?" There are hundreds and thousands of different meatless meatball recipes on the internet and The Beet narrowed it down to one recipe that is delicious, easy to make, and plant-based.

These meatballs are made with lentils, a healthy source of plant-based protein. Other recipes can be made with soy, beans, chickpeas, and sometimes a mix of everything. Lentils are extremely easy to cook with and taste amazing made into a meatball because their small size makes a thick texture when they're combined into a ball.

After you make your homemade meatballs, serve them with pasta, cauliflower mash, in a sub, or simply by themselves, they taste delicious prepared any way you choose. Use nutritional yeast as fresh parmesan cheese and top your dish with fresh basil and a pinch of salt.

A Note from the Chef: The ultimate vegan lentil meatballs that are completely gluten-free, protein-packed, and full of Italian flavor! Made with only 7 simple ingredients!"

Recipe Developer: @thebananadiaries

Why we love it: Meatless meatballs are delicious and a good source of vegan protein. They're easy to make and can be made in several other dishes like a sandwich, risotto, pasta, cauliflower mash, baked potatoes, and more.

Make it for: Lunch or dinner. Get creative with your dish and add your favorite red sauce and fresh herbs and spices.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 55 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes