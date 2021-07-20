Vegan Mexican Green Spaghetti (Espagueti Verde)

Espagueti Verde (green spaghetti) is a classic Mexican pasta dish full of rich flavor a creamy, thick texture, and a hint of spice. The traditional recipe is made with dairy but we added a plant-based flair by swapping heavy cream for almond milk and raw cashews for the same silky, creamy texture and taste. Note that the cashews are soaked overnight for the best quality but if you're in a pinch of time, you can soak them quickly in boiling water for two to three hours.

Poblano chiles are what makes this dish so unique and give the sauce a light green color. Poblanos are a popular Mexican chili pepper native to the state of Puebla, Mexico. The peppers are mildly hot which adds a slight kick of heat to the pasta but go ahead and add more chilis if you love spice.

In this recipe, you'll roast the peppers, peel the skins, take out the seeds, and blend them together with other plant-based ingredients including fresh herbs. Poblanos are one of the most versatile and delicious vegetables you'll cook with, another great recipe is stuffed poblanos or sauteed poblanos in tacos. If you're looking to switch up your go-to pasta or want to travel to Mexico in your own kitchen, then Espagueti Verde is the perfect dish for you.

This spaghetti dish costs $4.04 per serving.

Recipe Developer: Broke Bank Vegan

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 30 mins

Total Time: 40 minutes

Espagueti Verde

Serves 8

Ingredients

1 cup raw cashews, soaked ($1.72)

4 poblano chiles, roasted ($0.48)

2 tbsp olive oil, divided ($0.22)

½ small white onion, roughly chopped ($0.24)

2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped ($0.08)

1 cup unsweetened almond milk ($0.43)

3 tbsp fresh cilantro ($0.05)

3 tbsp lemon juice ($0.27)

¾ tsp salt ($0.01)

Pepper to taste ($0.01)

For the Pasta

750 g spaghetti, linguine, fettuccine, etc. ($0.53)

½ cup cooking water ($0.00)

Garnishes (optional)

Vegan cotija cheese

Vegan queso fresco

Chopped cilantro

Instructions

Soak your cashews in room temperature water overnight, or for 10-12 hours. If you are short on time, quick-soak them for 2-3 hours in boiling water. When the cashews are ready, line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and preheat your oven to 425°F. Wash the poblanos, then place them on the foil and roast for 20-25 minutes, or until the skins are blackened. Make sure to turn the peppers 1-2 times throughout roasting. Once they are done, transfer the poblanos to a Ziplock bag or bowl with plastic wrap over top to help loosen the skins. Let them steam for 8-10 minutes, then peel the skins off. Open them and de-seed/de-vein the peppers (wash your hands well after handling or wear gloves).

In the meantime, heat 1 ½ tbsp of olive oil in a skillet over medium-low. Sauté the onions for 3-4 minutes, then add in the garlic and cook for 1-2 more minutes. Add onions, garlic, poblanos, drained cashews, almond milk, fresh cilantro, lemon juice, and salt to a blender. Mix on high until the sauce is fairly smooth. Set aside.

Bring a large pot of salted water to boil, then cook your pasta according to the package instructions until al dente. Save ½ cup of the cooking water, then drain the pasta and toss it in about ½ tbsp olive oil. Add the pasta water to your blender of sauce and mix it again. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed. Add lemon for more tang, cilantro for more herbaceous flavor, etc. Add the pasta back to the pot and toss it with the poblano sauce. Season with more salt & pepper to taste. Serve immediately with a garnish of cotija cheese, queso fresco, and/or chopped cilantro on top. Happy eating!

Nutritionals

Calories 408 | Total Fat 14.1g | Saturated Fat 2.5g | Cholesterol 68mg | Sodium 269mg | Total Carbohydrate 58.1g | Dietary Fiber 0.9g | Total Sugars 1.3g | Protein 13.5g | Calcium 63mg | Iron 4mg | Potassium 312mg |