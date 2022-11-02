Turning the clocks back for daylight savings this week probably feels like a drag and the last thing you want to be reminded of. The good news is that we'll get an extra hour of sleep (or an extra hour of party plans!) but the unfortunate news is that we'll have less daylight until Springtime which makes it hard to get enough vitamin D from sunshine during the cold months. We have you covered with easy vegan recipes containing vitamin D.

In colder months, you can still ensure healthy amounts of vitamin D by eating certain vegan foods like fortified tofu, cereals, plant-based milk, and certain mushrooms that catch the UV light instead of hiding out in the shade like shiitake, maitake, button, and many more.

The truth is that it's much easier for non-vegans to find food sources containing the vitamin since it's prominent in fish and beef. To help you find the right food choices containing this important vitamin, we compiled 10 vegan recipes that call for tofu, dairy-free milk, and mushrooms!

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that helps us absorb two crucial minerals that promote bone health, calcium and phosphorus. Vitamin D has also been shown to help reduce your risk of cancer and inflammation and help boost overall health and wellbeing.

Sweet & Sticky Crispy Tofu "Chicken" loading...

1. Sweet & Sticky Crispy Tofu "Chicken"

Tofu has a bad reputation for being bland, but there are so many ways to cook flavorful and satisfying tofu. One trick: By freezing and thawing your tofu (not once but twice), you end up with a meat-like texture, perfect for making this Sweet & Sticky Tofu Crispy "Chicken."

Recipe: Sweet & Sticky Crispy Tofu "Chicken"

loading...

2. Dairy-Free Loaded Tofu Scramble Quesadilla

If you’re a vegan who prefers breakfasts that are on the savory side, you’ve likely had your share of tofu scrambles. Although tofu scrambles are both delicious and nutritious, they can get a bit boring after a while. If you’re getting tired of the same old tofu scrambles, then this vegan Tofu Scramble Quesadilla is the perfect way to mix things up.

Recipe: Dairy-Free Loaded Tofu Scramble Quesadilla

attachment-curry-e1578688963601 loading...

3. Easy Vegan Tofu Curry

This simple curry calls for a fragrant blend of spices and seasonings. There are two phases to making this dish: The first, cooking the tofu and the second, making the curry. The good thing about this recipe is you’ll be baking your tofu, which means you can cook your curry stovetop while your tofu is in the oven!

Recipe: Easy Vegan Tofu Curry

attachment-IMG_4532 loading...

4. Black Pepper Tofu With Rice and Broccolini

This Black Pepper Tofu can be whipped up in 30 minutes making it the perfect last-minute meal that's packed with protein. Because this recipe is so simple to make, it’s easy to cook in large batches, making it a great recipe to meal prep for the week. Serve it with rice and a side of your favorite veggies to complete this nutrient-dense dish.

Recipe: Black Pepper Tofu With Rice and Broccolini

attachment-tofu dish loading...

5. Spicy Maple Mustard Tofu With Vegetables

As the temperature falls, we're bringing the heat to the kitchen with this Spicy Maple Mustard Tofu: A sweet, spicy, tangy dish loaded with veggies to fuel your body.

The best part of this recipe is that it’s easy to swap out the veggies for your own favorite vegetables or whatever leftover add-ins you have in the fridge that you need to cook up.

Recipe: Spicy Maple Mustard Tofu With Vegetables

mushroom pasta loading...

6. Mushroom & Broccolini with Noodles

If you're searching for a lunch or dinner recipe you can make on repeat, this Mushroom and Broccolini with Noodles will become a go-to dish. It’s a recipe with simple ingredients that you can find at your local grocery store, and you probably already have most of them in your pantry or fridge. Better yet, it calls for rice noodles, making it a great option for gluten-free eaters.

Recipe: Mushroom & Broccolini with Noodles

loading...

7. Japanese Vegan Tofu Katsu Dinner

If you love Japanese cuisine, you'll be happy to know that there are so many Japanese dishes like ramen, tempura udon, takoyaki, and sushi that can easily be made plant-based. One particular fan-favorite Japanese meal is a tonkatsu dinner, which is not traditionally vegan, so were showing you how delicious and easy a totally vegan Tofu Katsu dinner can be.

Recipe: Japanese Vegan Tofu Katsu Dinner

loading...

8. Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff

If there’s ever a recipe you want to double up on, it’s this one. This mushroom stroganoff tastes so good that the four servings this recipe makes might not be enough. This recipe is also made in one pot, so it will save you extra dishes and stress.

Recipe: Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff

loading...

9. One-Pot Pasta With Spinach & Mushrooms

Make your life a little easier this weekend with Spinach and Mushroom One-Pot Pasta, which is easy, delicious, and filled with healthy ingredients. Pasta can actually provide a decent amount of protein depending on what kind you choose (look for whole-grain, brown rice, or black bean varieties). Everything is going to be cooked in one pot. For an extra creamy texture, substitute the water with non-dairy milk, and feel free to add whatever ingredients you have on hand!

Recipe: One-Pot Pasta With Spinach & Mushrooms

attachment-4.-Horizontal-Shot loading...

10. Vegan Scallops Over Mushroom Risotto

No dinner says “romance” quite like this Scallops over Mushroom Risotto recipe. Don’t worry it’s not really scalloped, it’s made out of King Oyster Mushrooms, a versatile ingredient that can be used to substitute many meaty ingredients. In this case, we are using it both for the scallops and the risotto.

Recipe: Vegan Scallops Over Mushroom Risotto

For more great plant-based dishes, check out The Beet's recipe library.

For more lists of recipes, check out: