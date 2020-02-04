What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Scallops Over Mushroom Risotto

Moving into February, we can leave all the craziness of January behind and start looking forward to one of the loveliest days of the year: Valentine's Day! Which means it’s time to cook a little something special for your partner or any loved one. No dinner says “romance” quite like this Scallops over Mushroom Risotto recipe. Don’t worry it’s not really scallops, it’s made out of King Oyster Mushrooms, a versatile ingredient that can be used to substitute many meaty ingredients. In this case, we are using it both for the scallops and the risotto.

Now, if you’ve never cooked risotto before this may feel weird to cook, as the method isn’t the same as cooking a batch of rice. First off, the type of grain that is traditionally used is called Arborio, which is just a type of short-grain rice. That being said, you can use any kind of short-grain rice you like. Second off, a rule of thumb when making risotto is for every 1 Cup of rice you want to use 4-6 cups of stock, in this case, we’re using veggie stock to keep it vegan. Third off, the way you cook risotto is by ladling in your veggie stock. You want to make sure the veggie stock is absorbed and cooked off before you ladle in more veggie stock. Now, this part is very important: make sure your veggie stock is hot! You want to bring your veggie stock to a boil and then down to a simmer to keep it hot. Your risotto won’t cook properly if you use cold veggie stock.

I know that this can seem like a lot, but just be patient and follow the steps of the recipe down below and I’m sure you’ll end up with a creamy and delicious risotto paired with some banging “scallops." Whoever you cook for will be impressed for sure!

INGREDIENTS:

4 King Oyster Mushrooms

3 Cups Boiling Water

1 Tbsp Salt

2 Tbsp Rice Wine Vinegar

1 Cup Arborio Rice

4-6 Cups Veggie Stock

1 Shallot, finely diced

2 Cloves of Garlic, minced

Pinch of Salt & Pepper

1 Tbsp Vegan Butter

¼ Cup Vegan Parmesan Cheese, shredded

INSTRUCTIONS: