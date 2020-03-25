What We’re Cooking this Weekend: One-Pot Pasta With Spinach & Mushrooms

Make your life a little easier this weekend with Spinach and Mushroom One-Pot Pasta, which is easy, delicious and full of healthy ingredients. Pasta can actually provide a decent amount of protein depending on what kind you choose (look for whole-grain, brown rice or black bean varieties). Everything is going to be cooked in one pot. For an extra creamy texture, substitute the water with non-dairy milk, and feel free to add whatever ingredients you have on hand!

Mushroom and Spinach One Pot Pasta Ingredients 1 Tbsp of Oil

3 Cups of Mushrooms, sliced

1 Large Onion, sliced

3 Cloves of Garlic, minced

2 Tbsp Fresh Parsley, chopped

8oz of Pasta of choice

4 Cups of Water, or non-dairy milk (you can also do half of each)

1-2 Handful of Spinach

½ Tsp Salt

½ Tsp Pepper

Crushed Red Pepper flakes to garnish Instructions In a large pot or large deep pan, heat up about 1 Tbsp of oil over medium heat. Add your mushrooms, onions, and garlic to the pan and saute for 3-5 minutes or until mushrooms start to brown and onions become translucent. Add your parsley to the pan and saute it with the mushroom mixture for 1 minute. Add your Pasta and your water to the pan. Bring your water to a simmer, let it simmer for 8-10 minutes stirring occasionally with tongs. The water will begin to reduce and the starches from the pasta will start to mix in with the leftover water, creating a subtle creaminess. When most of the water has reduced, add your spinach, salt, and pepper, and stir it in until your spinach becomes wilted and is well combined with the rest of the pasta.

Taste for any adjustments on salt and pepper and serve right away. Garnish with some extra chopped parsley and some red pepper flakes. Enjoy!