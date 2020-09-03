What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff

If there’s ever a recipe you want to double up on, it’s this one. This mushroom stroganoff tastes so good that the four servings this recipe makes might not be enough. This recipe is also made in one pot, so it will save you extra dishes and stress.

Besides the mushrooms, the key ingredient that brings this whole dish together is dry white wine. You don’t want to skip out on this ingredient, however, if you don’t have access to wine you can also use Rice White Wine. Also, this recipe calls for vegan sour cream but if you can't find vegan sour cream you can also substitute this ingredient for plain soy yogurt.