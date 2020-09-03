What We’re Cooking This Weekend: Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff
If there’s ever a recipe you want to double up on, it’s this one. This mushroom stroganoff tastes so good that the four servings this recipe makes might not be enough. This recipe is also made in one pot, so it will save you extra dishes and stress.
Besides the mushrooms, the key ingredient that brings this whole dish together is dry white wine. You don’t want to skip out on this ingredient, however, if you don’t have access to wine you can also use Rice White Wine. Also, this recipe calls for vegan sour cream but if you can't find vegan sour cream you can also substitute this ingredient for plain soy yogurt.
Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp OIl
- ½ Cup Onion, diced
- 4 Cloves Garlic, minced
- 8 oz - 10 oz White Mushrooms, sliced
- 2 Tbsp All-Purpose Flour
- ½ Cup Dry White Wine
- 2 Tsp Thyme, destemmed
- 2 Tbsp Tamari
- 3 Tbsp Nutritional Yeast
- ¼ Tsp Mustard
- 4 Cups Veggie Broth
- 8 oz Pasta
- ½ Cup Vegan Sour Cream
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Instructions
- In a large pot, heat up your oil over medium heat. Once hot, add your onions and garlic and cook for 2-3 minutes until onions soften. Add your mushrooms and cook for 3-5 minutes until mushrooms soften and start to brown.
- Add the flour to the pot and mix it in until evenly combined. Add the white wine and stir it in until combined, you should be getting a creamy texture. Next, add in the thyme, tamari, nutritional yeast, and mustard. Mix it in until combined.
- Mix in your veggie broth 1 cup at a time until combined. Add your pasta to your veggie broth mixture and bring it all to a simmer. Simmer for 10-15 minutes until it reduces and thickens.
- Stir in your vegan sour cream until well combined. Stir in salt and pepper to taste and serve right away. Garnish with fresh parsley and enjoy!