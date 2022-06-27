The 17 Best Vegan Summer Recipes You’ll Want to Make on Repeat

This summer, throw a pool party, plan a picnic, pack your cooler for the beach, and don't think twice about whether your guests are flexitarian, vegetarian, vegan or plant-based! These 17 refreshing, summery vegan, dairy-free recipes will make it easy to entertain on hot days and cater to the crowd. Tell them houseguests welcome!

In this list, there's a vegan dish for everyone: Pizza lovers, gazpacho eaters, margarita drinkers, and sweet lovers alike. If you're throwing a picnic poolside, go nostalgic with vegan pigs in a blanket. Serve them with any of these homemade dairy-free dips.

If you're looking for a healthy, refreshing meal to enjoy on a quiet evening, try this vegan poke bowl made with marinated watermelon that perfectly mimics ahi tuna – this one will really blow your mind.

Get creative with homemade vegan pizza. Here's how to make your dough from scratch. Top your pie with artichokes, fresh arugula, olives, tomatoes, and more in-season garnishes. Looking to serve up an affordable, easy-to-make healthy dinner? Whip up this summer ratatouille with layers of tomatoes, zucchini, squash, and eggplant. Everything on this list is plant-based and healthier than the meat or dairy alternatives

Here are the 17 best vegan recipes to choose from for lunch, dinner, and dessert. Find your favorites and make them on repeat all summer long.

The 17 Best Vegan Summer Recipes

Poke Bowl with Miso-Ginger Marinated Watermelon for Under $1 a Serving

1. Vegan Poke Bowl with Miso-Ginger Marinated Watermelon

Cool off with this easy, chilled poke bowl recipe made with watermelon 'tuna,' cucumbers, avocado, radishes, carrots, white rice, and seaweed. Healthy eating has never been so easy, creative, and delicious when you enjoy this recipe.

Recipe: Vegan Poke Bowl with Miso-Ginger Marinated Watermelon



2. Summer Vegetable Tacos with Dairy-Free Queso Fresco & Cilantro Crema

These summer vegetable tacos are a fresh and delicious way to enjoy in-season produce, and or use leftovers from last night's ratatouille. Pack your taco with zucchini, tomatoes, chickpeas, vegan cheese, and garnish with lime slices, dairy-free queso fresco, and our homemade cilantro crema. Save money and eat healthy all summer long!

Recipe: Summer Vegetable Tacos with Dairy-Free Queso Fresco & Cilantro Crema

Greek Salad with Dairy-Free Feta, Perfect for Summer

3. Summertime Greek Salad With Vegan Feta

Make this authentic greek salad with dairy-free feta to reduce your risk of inflammation caused by animal fat in real dairy. For this recipe, use organic, fresh vegetables for better taste from high-quality ingredients.

Recipe: Summertime Greek Salad With Vegan Feta



4. Dairy-Free Cucumber Gazpacho

Make this dairy-free cucumber gazpacho for under $1 a serving and enjoy the creamy texture of vegan yogurt and the bold, tangy flavors of zesty citrus from the lime. Garnish your soup with cilantro, jalapeno, shallots, and a dallop of vegan yogurt or dairy-free cream cheese. This recipe is perfect to serve as a starter for your dinner party guests.

Recipe: Dairy-Free Cucumber Gazpacho

Summer Pasta Salad with Dairy-Free Feta for Under $1 a Serving

5. Summer Pasta Salad with Dairy-Free Feta

If you're hosting a dinner party, backyard barbecue, or simply want an easy recipe that's refreshing and delicious, make this summer pasta salad with dairy-free feta. Slice and dice fresh, local summer veggies like zucchini, squash, and tomatoes, and add them to your chilled pasta with olives, onions, and dairy-free feta. The total time you'll spend on making this recipe is just 25 minutes!

Recipe: Summer Pasta Salad with Dairy-Free Feta

Healthy Pizza with Artichokes, Olives, Tomatoes, and Dairy-Free Cheese

6. Healthy Pizza with Artichokes, Olives, Tomatoes, and Dairy-Free Cheese

Learn how to make healthier-for-you dairy-free summer pizza from scratch! This recipe is perfect for making new memories with family and friends. Top your pizza with tomato sauce or pesto and add fresh arugula, artichokes, olives, and more.

Recipe: Healthy Pizza with Artichokes, Olives, Tomatoes, and Dairy-Free Cheese



7. Vegan Stuffed Veggie Peppers with Meatless Crumbles

For an easy, affordable, and healthy dinner recipe, make these stuffed peppers with an array of vegetables and meatless crumbles. Each bite bursts with seasonal, fresh flavors, and has a chewy, meat-like texture.

Recipe: Vegan Stuffed Veggie Peppers with Meatless Crumbles

This recipe costs under $1 a serving

8. How to Make a Vegan Taco Bowl Dip

Hosting a summer party? Make this chilled taco bowl dip for under $1 that feeds 10 to 12 people. Serve the dip with a bowl of our homemade, two-ingredient tortilla chips for the ultimate homemade, healthier-for-you snack.

Recipe: How to Make a Vegan Taco Bowl Dip

Here's the easiest way to enjoy vegan burritos

9. Easy Vegan Mini Burrito Cups

Turn burritos into mini cups with our easy vegan recipe for under $1 a serving. This recipe is perfect to serve at a get-together or summer party so everyone can enjoy hand-held, bite-sized snacks poolside or on the rooftop.

Recipe: Easy Vegan Mini Burrito Cups



10. Vegan Pigs in a Blanket

Make these nostalgic, kid-friendly pigs in a blanket using vegan hot dogs and serve them with mustard, ketchup, our vegan pecan roasted beet dip with sage, homemade Sriracha, or vegan spinach artichoke dip. All you need is 15 minutes to prep this finger food!

Recipe: Vegan Pigs in a Blanket

How to Make a Vegan Tuna Sushi Roll Using Marinated Watermelon

11. Vegan Tuna Sushi Roll Using Marinated Watermelon

Here's a creative and fun recipe to make this summer! Marinate watermelon and it'll taste just like ahi tuna. Lay it over sticky rice or stuff it into a sushi roll, depending on how you like it! Before you get started, use our helpful guide on how to make vegan sushi!

Recipe: Vegan Tuna Sushi Roll Using Marinated Watermelon



12. Everything-But-the-Chicken Salad by Mark Bittman

Recreate a traditional recipe with Mark Bittman's Everything-But-the-Chicken Salad recipe using jicama instead of chicken, vegan mayonnaise, grapes, and an array of spices. Serve the "chicken" salad over a bed of lettuce and enjoy!

Recipe: Everything-But-the-Chicken Salad by Mark Bittman

Make Sophia Roe's favorite mushroom recipe for a healthy plant-based snack or lunch.

13. Wasabi Sheet Pan Mushrooms with Green Olive Relish by Sophia Roe

Love mushrooms? Jazz them up with plant-based chef and master of all things mushrooms, Sohpia Roe's wasabi and green olive relish recipe. Read Sophia's recipe for how to prep and clean your mushrooms before getting started.

Recipe: Wasabi Sheet Pan Mushrooms with Green Olive Relish by Sophia Roe

Healthy Summer Rainbow Ratatouille the Whole Family Will Love

14. Healthy Summer Rainbow Ratatouille

For an easy and healthy summer dinner recipe, make this ratatouille using fresh eggplant, tomatoes, zucchini, squash, homemade red sauce, and an array of spices. The key is to use quality, organic vegetables from your local grocery store or farmer's market for freshness and bold flavors.

Recipe: Healthy Summer Rainbow Ratatouille



15. The Best and Easiest Watermelon Margaritas (3 Ingredients!)

Treat yourself, and your guests to watermelon margaritas with just three ingredients and taste the difference between our homemade recipe versus store-bought mixers. There's something so delicious about freshly squeezed watermelon in the summertime! Cheers to a memorable summer and better-tasting beverages.

Recipe: The Best and Easiest Watermelon Margaritas (3 Ingredients!)

How to make 5-Ingredient Dairy-Free Strawberry Ice Cream Made in Under 15 Minutes

16. 5-Ingredient Dairy-Free Strawberry Ice Cream

Surprise your family and friends with homemade strawberry dairy-free ice cream on the hottest days of summer. Make an extra batch to keep in your freezer and enjoy the fresh flavors of strawberries all summer long!

Recipe: 5-Ingredient Dairy-Free Strawberry Ice Cream

3-ingredient pops!

17. 3-Ingredient Jamaica Paletas, Mexican-Style Popsicles

Switch up your go-to popsicles for these Mexican-style pops made with hibiscus flower and just two more ingredients. These healthy pops are 38 calories each and make for a refreshing treat on a hot day!

Recipe: 3-Ingredient Jamaica Paletas, Mexican-Style Popsicles