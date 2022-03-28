Make crispy, crunchy, perfectly salted tortilla chips from home with this easy two-ingredient recipe. Skip deep-frying and processed oils and use avocado oil for a healthier chip.

Not only are these healthier than the ones you get in stores, but they actually taste even better! With only a few ingredients you can easily control the amount of oil or salt added and make them suited for your own dietary needs.

Eat tortilla chips (called totopos in Mexico) with your favorite pico de gallo, guacamole, or creamy chip dip! Whatever you do, rest assured that replacing saturated fats with unsaturated fats can help you lose weight, get energized, and protect your heart!

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Cost: $0.74 recipe| $0.15 serving

Tortilla Chips

Serves 8 (~9-10 tortilla chips per serving)

Ingredients

12 corn tortillas ($0.50)

2 tbsp avocado oil ($0.22)

Salt to taste coarse salt ($0.02) optional

For serving

Pico de Gallo

Guacamole

Salsa roja

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Cut 12 corn tortillas into quarters. Then cut quarters into halves creating 6 chips per tortilla. Spread chips out on a baking sheet. Spray or brush 2 tbs olive oil over each tortilla. Salt chips. Bake 10 to 15 minutes depending on your baking sheet. Darker baking sheets cook faster. They are done when completely crunchy. You may need to cook in multiple batches. Let chips cool before serving. Store in an airtight container. They should stay crispy up to a week.

Nutrition: 1 of 8 servings

Calories 108 | Total Fat 4.4g | Saturated Fat 0.6g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 90mg | Total Carbohydrates 16.1g | Dietary Fiber 2g | Total Sugars 60.3g | Protein 2.1g | Calcium 29.2mg | Iron 0.5mg | Potassium 67mg |

