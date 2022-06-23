Looking for a healthy and delicious dinner recipe the whole family will love? Serve this saucy, plant-based summer rainbow ratatouille and enjoy the bold flavors of fresh vegetables. The key here is to use quality organic produce because freshness makes all the difference in taste.

This ratatouille might look like an intimidating dish, but it’s a simple veggie stew made with colorful tomato, zucchini, eggplant, summer squash, and fragrant herbs baked in a cast-iron skillet or casserole dish until soft and bubbling.

Ratatouille is a classic summer dish originating from Provence, in the South of France. Leave it to the French to make a simple stew so impressive! We absolutely love this French-inspired rainbow ratatouille for dinner and often include it in our weekly rotation.

I especially like to serve it with a toasted baguette slathered with my vegan melty mozzarella cheese or topped with a dollop of Refreshing Dairy-Free Ricotta Cheese.

Tips:

Try to buy all the veggies in a similar size, as it will be easier to arrange the slices over the sauce.

You can simplify this recipe by chopping the veggies into bite-size pieces. Mix the chopped veggies into the tomato sauce and gently simmer, covered, over medium heat, or in the oven, until very soft, 45 to 55 minutes.

You can also make the ratatouille in a large round or rectangular casserole dish. Prepare the sauce in a large skillet, transfer it to the casserole dish, and arrange the sliced veggies on top as instructed in step 4. If using a rectangular dish, arrange the sliced veggies in rows lengthwise.

Note that if you serve this with a toasted baguette and most vegan cheeses, the recipe is no longer nut-free or gluten-free.

Storage:

Store the ratatouille in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months. If frozen, thaw before reheating.

Summer Rainbow Ratatouille

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large red onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 teaspoon fine sea salt, divided

1 red bell pepper, finely chopped

2 cans (28 ounces/800 mL each) of crushed tomatoes

2 teaspoons herbes de Provence

3 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves, divided

½ cup tightly packed fresh basil leaves, chopped, more for garnish

1 green zucchini, sliced into ½-inch rounds

1 yellow summer squash, sliced into ½-inch rounds (or another green zucchini)

1 Japanese eggplant, sliced into ½-inch rounds

3 Roma tomatoes, sliced into ½-inch rounds

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper Fresh basil leaves, for garnish (optional)

Instructions