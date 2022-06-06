If you love Greek salad, just wait until you try this completely dairy-free version! This recipe features marinated tofu “feta,” which is both delicious and healthy.

Made with crunchy vegetables like bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers, each bite is full of Mediterranean-inspired flavors. Drizzle a homemade vinaigrette on top for an excellent side dish or light main.

Eliminating dairy is one of the best things you can do for your health right now. Not only will it help lower your chances of getting cancer, but you'll also be bettering your gut health in the process! Seriously, what can’t this salad do?

Easily make this recipe your own:

Use Kalamata, black, or green olives.

Replace the green and red bell pepper with orange or yellow.

Add mint or parsley leaves as a garnish.

Use store-bought feta to save time.

Add Dijon mustard to the dressing for a kick.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Chill time: 2 hours

Total time: 2 hours 20 minutes

Cost: $6.28 recipe | $1.05 serving

Vegan Greek Salad

Serves 6

Ingredients

For the tofu feta

1 block of firm tofu ($1.42)

½ cup of water ($0.01)

½ cup white or apple cider vinegar ($0.20)

3 tablespoons lemon juice ($0.27)

2 tablespoons olive oil ($0.22)

2 teaspoons oregano ($0.04)

2 teaspoons salt ($0.01)

For the dressing

½ cup olive oil ($0.88)

½ cup red wine vinegar ($0.45)

2 cloves garlic, minced ($0.08)

2 teaspoons oregano ($0.02)

Salt & pepper to taste ($0.02)

For the salad

1 cucumber, roughly chopped ($0.28)

1-pint cherry tomatoes halved ($0.72)

1 green bell pepper, roughly chopped ($0.40)

1 red bell pepper, roughly chopped ($0.45)

1 red onion, roughly chopped ($0.35)

¾ cup black or Kalamata olives ($0.46)

Instructions

Tofu feta

Drain and place the block of tofu between two hard surfaces with a heavy object on top (like a cast-iron skillet). Leave it to press for ~10-15 minutes. In the meantime, combine the water, vinegar, lemon juice, olive oil, oregano, and salt in a container big enough to fit the tofu. Cube the tofu into bite-size pieces, then transfer to the marinade container. Shake gently to coat, then chill in the fridge for 2 hours but preferably overnight. Taste and adjust the salt to your liking.

Salad

Mix the salad dressing ingredients in a large mason jar or container. Keep in your fridge while you chop the vegetables. Combine the chopped cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, and olives in a large serving bowl. Add the tofu “feta” and salad dressing, then gently toss once more. Garnish with an optional sprinkle of oregano or mint leaves before serving. Enjoy!

Nutrition: 1 of 6 servings

Calories 295| Total Fat 26.4 g | Saturated Fat 3.7 g | Cholesterol 0 mg | Sodium 100.6 mg | Total Carbohydrates 10.3 g | Dietary Fiber 2.8 g | Total Sugars 4.6 g | Protein 6.3 g | Calcium 139 mg | Iron 1.7 mg | Potassium 362.1 mg |