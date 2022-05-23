Nothing says summer quite like a backyard pizza party. Impress your friends and family with this deluxe pizza recipe using homemade dough and fresh vegetables. In this recipe, you’ll be able to taste the care that goes into making vegan pizza taste just as good, if not better than the real thing.

Topped with garnishes like sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh arugula, and marinated artichoke hearts. If you have a garden, what better way to use up extra vegetables and herbs?

If you are trying to take care of your health, this veggie-loaded pizza is full of nutrients. Tomatoes contain lycopene, arugula is an excellent source of vitamin K, and artichokes are rich in vitamin C and folic acid.

Serve up a glass of chilled wine with a slice of this homemade pizza for a summer memory you won’t forget!

Prep time: 90 minutes

Rest time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 40 minutes

Cost: $2.70 recipe | $0.68 serving

Pizza with Artichokes, Olives, Tomatoes, and Dairy-Free Cheese

Serves 4 (3 slices per serving)

Ingredients

Dough

¾ cup lukewarm water ($0.01)

2 ¼ teaspoons instant yeast ($0.01)

2 teaspoons cane sugar ($0.01)

2 cups all-purpose flour ($0.07)

1 teaspoon salt ($0.01)

2 tablespoons olive oil ($0.22)

Toppings

1 large head of garlic, roasted ($0.40)

2/3 cup dairy-free pesto or pizza sauce ($0.27)

2/3 cup dairy-free mozzarella, shredded ($0.65)

½ cup marinated artichoke hearts ($0.50)

½ cup sun-dried tomatoes ($0.25)

½ cup green olives halved ($0.20)

1 handful arugula ($0.10)

Dairy-free parmesan optional

Instructions

For the Dough

Combine the warm water, yeast, and cane sugar in a small mixing bowl. Cover with a clean towel and set aside for 10 minutes to bloom. In the meantime, whisk the flour and salt together in another large mixing bowl. Once the yeast looks frothy, add the olive oil and yeast mixture to the bowl of dry ingredients. Mix together as much as possible with a spatula. When you can no longer mix well with the spatula, coat your hands with a little oil to prevent the dough from sticking. Knead together until it is smooth and elastic, about 7-8 minutes. Coat the surface of the dough and a large mixing bowl with a little more olive oil, then add the dough to the bowl and cover with a clean towel. Let rise for 60-90 minutes in a warm place (like your oven with the light on).

For the Toppings

Roasted garlic: Cut the top portion of the garlic head off and transfer it to a piece of aluminum foil. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt, then close the foil. Roast at 400 degrees F for 30-40 minutes, or until golden brown and softened. Other toppings: Shred the mozzarella, roughly chop the artichoke hearts, slice the olives, drain the sun-dried tomatoes, etc.

Assembly

Preheat your oven to 500 degrees F and grab out a pizza pan or baking pan large enough to hold the pizza. Gently punch the air out of the dough, then shape it into a ball again and divide it in half. Roll out each half until thin on a floured surface. Transfer one pizza base to your baking pan. Spread a layer of pizza sauce or dairy-free pesto, then mozzarella, roasted garlic cloves, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and olives. Bake for 10-15 minutes, or until the crust is browned and the cheese is melted. Remove from the oven and top with fresh arugula and a sprinkle of dairy-free parmesan (optional). Repeat with the other pizza and enjoy immediately!

Nutrition: 1 of 4 servings

Calories 445| Total Fat 15 g | Saturated Fat 3 g | Cholesterol 0 mg | Sodium 705 mg | Total Carbohydrates 66.9 g | Dietary Fiber 6.2 g | Total Sugars 5.4 g | Protein 11.1 g | Calcium 85 mg | Iron 4.2 mg | Potassium 428.7 mg |