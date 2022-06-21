5-Ingredient Dairy-Free Strawberry Ice Cream Made in Under 15 Minutes
This easy Vegan Strawberry Ice Cream recipe is refreshing, creamy, sweet, and perfect for the summertime. Made with fresh strawberries, this homemade dairy-free Strawberry Ice Cream is so much more delicious than any store-bought ice cream.
In just 15 minutes, your ice cream will be ready for the freezer so make it early in the day to enjoy it at night. Store away all leftovers, or make a bigger batch on purpose!
Vegan Strawberry Ice Cream is naturally oil-free, nut-free, and gluten-free, and can be adapted for many other fruits and flavors as well. Have fun with it!
On a budget?
- You can use frozen strawberries here, or choose any other fruit that’s on season
- Make your own condensed milk out of canned coconut milk and sugar.
- Don’t discard any unused fruit pulp or seeds. Save them for smoothies, chia pudding, or baking
Want to make this ice cream healthier?
- Cut down the amount of sugar in the recipe
- Or make nice cream! Blend together frozen bananas and strawberries for an all-natural and healthy frozen dessert
- Sweeten your banana-strawberry ice with maple syrup or stevia, if needed
Looking for a fancy ice cream recipe?
- Fold in some chopped fresh or freeze-dried strawberries into the ice
- Chocolate chips are great additions as well
- Top your ice cream with strawberry or chocolate syrup
- Choose some fun toppings for your ice cream too. Sprinkles, shaved dark chocolate, granola, fresh berries, or vegan marshmallow are all great
Prep time: 15 mins
Freezing time: 6-8 hours
Vegan Strawberry Ice Cream
Serves 10-14
Ingredients
- 20 oz / 550 g fresh strawberries
- 1 can of full-fat coconut milk, chilled
- 1 can of condensed coconut milk (300 g)
- 2-6 tbsp powdered sugar
- 1 tsp xanthan gum (optional)
Instructions
- Place a baking dish or a loaf pan in the freezer.
- Add strawberries to a blender or food processor, and blend into a smooth puree.
- If you want your ice cream to be super creamy, discard strawberry seeds (pushing the puree through a fine-mesh sieve).
- Add chilled coconut milk to a large bowl, then use an electric whisk for about 2 minutes, or until fluffy. Add vegan condensed milk, and strawberry puree, then whisk until just combined.
- Start adding sugar, one tablespoon at a time, while keep whisking. Depending on how sweet you like your ice cream, you can add anything between 2 to 6 tablespoons of sugar.
- When you reached desired sweetness, add xanthan gum, and whisk once again shortly to combine. If you want to add extra extras to your ice cream, you can fold them in now.
- Transfer mix to the frozen baking dish or a loaf pan, and place in the freezer.
- Using a spatula or a fork, gently mix the ice cream every 15 minutes for the first 1-1.5 hours.
- Thaw ice cream for 5-10 minutes, before serving.