This easy Vegan Strawberry Ice Cream recipe is refreshing, creamy, sweet, and perfect for the summertime. Made with fresh strawberries, this homemade dairy-free Strawberry Ice Cream is so much more delicious than any store-bought ice cream.

In just 15 minutes, your ice cream will be ready for the freezer so make it early in the day to enjoy it at night. Store away all leftovers, or make a bigger batch on purpose!

Vegan Strawberry Ice Cream is naturally oil-free, nut-free, and gluten-free, and can be adapted for many other fruits and flavors as well. Have fun with it!

On a budget?

You can use frozen strawberries here, or choose any other fruit that’s on season

Make your own condensed milk out of canned coconut milk and sugar.

Don’t discard any unused fruit pulp or seeds. Save them for smoothies, chia pudding, or baking

Want to make this ice cream healthier?

Cut down the amount of sugar in the recipe

Or make nice cream! Blend together frozen bananas and strawberries for an all-natural and healthy frozen dessert

Sweeten your banana-strawberry ice with maple syrup or stevia, if needed

Looking for a fancy ice cream recipe?

Fold in some chopped fresh or freeze-dried strawberries into the ice

Chocolate chips are great additions as well

Top your ice cream with strawberry or chocolate syrup

Choose some fun toppings for your ice cream too. Sprinkles, shaved dark chocolate, granola, fresh berries, or vegan marshmallow are all great

Prep time: 15 mins

Freezing time: 6-8 hours

Vegan Strawberry Ice Cream

Serves 10-14

Ingredients

20 oz / 550 g fresh strawberries

1 can of full-fat coconut milk, chilled

1 can of condensed coconut milk (300 g)

2-6 tbsp powdered sugar

1 tsp xanthan gum (optional)

Instructions