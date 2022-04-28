Cool off with vibrant and refreshing flor de Jamaica paletas as the weather turns warmer! Serve these Mexican-style popsicles for your friends and family — they’ll be a hit!

Made with dried hibiscus flowers, eating this treat is both delicious and healthy. Roselle hibiscus have been consumed for centuries as a medicinal herb, providing benefits like lowered blood pressure, boosted immunity, and stabilized blood sugar levels.

These popsicles contain just hibiscus and cane sugar, but feel free to add citrus flavors like lime or lemon. You can also sweeten your recipe with other natural sweeteners like date sugar, maple syrup, or stevia. And for more texture throughout, add sliced strawberries or mangoes. The options are endless!

Prep time: 1 hour

Freeze time: 6 hours

Total time: 7 hours

Cost: $0.23 recipe | $0.02 serving

Jamaica Paletas

Makes 10 popsicles

Ingredients

½ cup dried hibiscus flowers (flor de Jamaica) ($0.20)

½ cup cane sugar ($0.03)

1-liter water

Instructions

Add the hibiscus flowers, cane sugar, and water to a pot. Bring to a boil, then turn the heat down to simmer for 5 minutes. Turn the heat off and leave the mixture to cool. Once cool, strain through a fine-mesh strainer. Transfer the mixture into a popsicle mold, cover, and add popsicle sticks in. Freeze for at least 6-8 hours, but preferably overnight. Once frozen, remove from the molds and serve immediately. Enjoy!

Notes

Save the steeped hibiscus flowers to use in other recipes since they are edible!

Nutrition: 1 of 10 servings

Calories 38 | Total Fat 0g | Saturated Fat 0g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 0mg | Total Carbohydrates 10g | Dietary Fiber 0g | Total Sugars 9.6g | Protein 0g | Calcium 11.1mg | Iron 0.5mg | Potassium 0mg |

