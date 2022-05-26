As summer approaches, the best way to cool down is with this refreshing cucumber gazpacho. Made from vibrant green vegetables and herbs, it’s the perfect way to use up garden-fresh produce!

Cucumbers are the star of the show, creating an ultra-hydrating base. Garlic and jalapeños bring a touch of zest and heat, while lime juice and vegan yogurt add just the right amount of tang.

Serve this meal as a light appetizer before your main course, or throw in a straw and sip on it for an afternoon tapa! There are so many customizations you can try with this centuries-old Andalusian soup:

Veggies: Tomatoes, beets, bell peppers

Herbs: Basil, mint, dill, parsley

Spices: Cumin, smoked sweet paprika

Fruits: Muskmelon, strawberries, watermelon

Bread: Add stale bread for a more authentic recipe

Prep time: 10 minutes

Chill time: 4 hours

Total time: 4 hours 10 minutes

Cost: $2.31 recipe | $0.58 serving

attachment-Cucumber Gazpacho 05 loading...

Dairy-Free Cucumber Gazpacho

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 large English cucumbers, roughly chopped ($0.56)

2 small shallots, chopped ($0.24)

3 garlic cloves ($0.12)

½ cup cilantro ($0.13)

1 jalapeño, seeded optional ($0.04)

¼ cup lime juice ($0.24)

2 tablespoons white wine vinegar ($0.08)

2 tablespoons olive oil ($0.22)

½ cup plain vegan yogurt ($0.66)

1 ½ teaspoon sea salt ($0.01)

½ teaspoon white pepper ($0.01)

Garnishes optional

Chopped cucumber

Chopped cilantro

Vegan yogurt or cashew cream

Chopped shallots

Cubed avocado

Minced jalapeño

Instructions

Add all of the ingredients to a blender. Mix on high until smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides. Taste and adjust the salt and pepper to your liking. Add more lime juice or vinegar for a tangier flavor. Add more jalapeño for a kick. Transfer to your fridge to chill for a few hours or overnight before serving. Serve with a dollop of vegan yogurt, chopped cucumber, fresh herbs, avocado, etc. Enjoy!

Notes:

If you don’t have white pepper, substitute it with equal parts black pepper.

Cilantro can be replaced with fresh mint, dill, basil, etc.

Nutrition: 1 of 4 servings

Calories 149 | Total Fat 12g | Saturated Fat 5.7g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 16.7mg | Total Carbohydrates 10.4g | Dietary Fiber 2.3g | Total Sugars 4.2g | Protein 2.0g | Calcium 36.2mg | Iron 0.7mg | Potassium 303.4mg |