Dairy-Free Cucumber Gazpacho for Under $1 a Serving
As summer approaches, the best way to cool down is with this refreshing cucumber gazpacho. Made from vibrant green vegetables and herbs, it’s the perfect way to use up garden-fresh produce!
Cucumbers are the star of the show, creating an ultra-hydrating base. Garlic and jalapeños bring a touch of zest and heat, while lime juice and vegan yogurt add just the right amount of tang.
Serve this meal as a light appetizer before your main course, or throw in a straw and sip on it for an afternoon tapa! There are so many customizations you can try with this centuries-old Andalusian soup:
Veggies: Tomatoes, beets, bell peppers
Herbs: Basil, mint, dill, parsley
Spices: Cumin, smoked sweet paprika
Fruits: Muskmelon, strawberries, watermelon
Bread: Add stale bread for a more authentic recipe
Prep time: 10 minutes
Chill time: 4 hours
Total time: 4 hours 10 minutes
Cost: $2.31 recipe | $0.58 serving
Dairy-Free Cucumber Gazpacho
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 2 large English cucumbers, roughly chopped ($0.56)
- 2 small shallots, chopped ($0.24)
- 3 garlic cloves ($0.12)
- ½ cup cilantro ($0.13)
- 1 jalapeño, seeded optional ($0.04)
- ¼ cup lime juice ($0.24)
- 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar ($0.08)
- 2 tablespoons olive oil ($0.22)
- ½ cup plain vegan yogurt ($0.66)
- 1 ½ teaspoon sea salt ($0.01)
- ½ teaspoon white pepper ($0.01)
Garnishes optional
- Chopped cucumber
- Chopped cilantro
- Vegan yogurt or cashew cream
- Chopped shallots
- Cubed avocado
- Minced jalapeño
Instructions
- Add all of the ingredients to a blender. Mix on high until smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides.
- Taste and adjust the salt and pepper to your liking. Add more lime juice or vinegar for a tangier flavor. Add more jalapeño for a kick.
- Transfer to your fridge to chill for a few hours or overnight before serving.
- Serve with a dollop of vegan yogurt, chopped cucumber, fresh herbs, avocado, etc. Enjoy!
Notes:
- If you don’t have white pepper, substitute it with equal parts black pepper.
- Cilantro can be replaced with fresh mint, dill, basil, etc.
Nutrition: 1 of 4 servings
Calories 149 | Total Fat 12g | Saturated Fat 5.7g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 16.7mg | Total Carbohydrates 10.4g | Dietary Fiber 2.3g | Total Sugars 4.2g | Protein 2.0g | Calcium 36.2mg | Iron 0.7mg | Potassium 303.4mg |