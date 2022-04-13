Hop into Easter Sunday with this entirely plant-based menu that has everything from brunch classics to photo-worthy appetizers, hearty entrées, and cheerful desserts to make you and your guests smile.

Whether you're serving one, two, three, or an entire table of family and friends, we have you covered with a selection of recipes that will satisfy the sweet-tooths, savory lovers, and guests who fall somewhere in between.

Start the day off with a brunch spread of breakfast classics. Whip up our five-ingredient banana pancakes and still have time to make dairy-free yogurt from scratch. Who are we kidding? All of these recipes are easy to make and timing is the least of your worries.

If dinnertime is part of the plan, we have a list of seasonal appetizers like carrot tarts and asparagus bundles that are the perfect hors d'oeuvres to present to your guests. For the main course, we have three options: Meatless meatballs, vegan wellington, and ragu lasagna – we suggest making all three if you've got a crowd.

Last but not least, our portfolio of vegan desserts is the icing on the cake. Choose from festive bunny-shaped dark chocolates, gelatin-free marshmallow peeps, mini cheesecake bites, a beautiful coconut bundt cake, or a fluffy carrot cake roll. You won't want to miss out on any of these, and if you do, save the recipes for next Easter!

Easy and Classic Vegan Brunch Recipes

A spread of crowd-pleaser plant-based breakfast and brunch recipes for Easter is something everyone can get behind, because who doesn't love a giant stack of steaming, fluffy banana pancakes? Oh, and let's not forget the warm maple syrup aroma. Queue the mouth-watering in 3,2,1 ...

Looking for the healthiest vegan yogurt? Make this one. Broke Bank Vegan loading...

1. Vegan Yogurt with Berries

Yogurt topped with berries is a brunch staple and your guests can make their own parfait with our dairy-free cashew-based yogurt recipe that only calls for three ingredients.

Recipe: Vegan Yogurt with Berries

attachment-attachment-Frittata-0071 loading...

2. Chickpea Vegetable Frittata

Take the traditional egg frittata and turn it into an egg-free chickpea masterpiece with this easy recipe that suits just about any breakfast-lover.

Recipe: Chickpea Vegetable Frittata

attachment-Screen-Shot-2021-03-01-at-10.30.57-AM loading...

3. Vegan Cinnamon Rolls with a Dairy-Free Cream Cheese Frosting

Just the smell of cinnamon alone will allure the guests to gather around the table for these sweet, melty, gooey vegan cinnamon buns with a homemade dairy-free cream cheese frosting.

Recipe: Vegan Cinnamon Rolls with a Dairy-Free Cream Cheese Frosting

attachment-Screen-Shot-2021-02-25-at-9.46.36-AM loading...

4. Vegan Banana Pancakes

Banana pancakes served for brunch on an Easter Sunday morning is a two-for-one deal. This five-ingredient recipe for fluffy on the inside and crisp on the outside vegan pancake recipe is one of The Beet's most popular recipes yet.

Recipe: Vegan Banana Pancakes

attachment-attachment-egg-salad loading...

5. Eggless Egg Salad

Turn your egg salad into a vegan delight with this easy recipe that only takes 15 minutes to make.

Recipe: Eggless Egg Salad

The Best Vegan Appetizers to Serve for Easter

Invite your guests to enjoy these delicious and creative plant-based appetizers before the main feast. Or, if you want an easy yet impressive side dish or app to bring to the get-together, whip up one or all of these.

attachment-carrot_tart_09 loading...

1. Vegan Carrot Puff Pastry Tart

What's more festive than carrots on Easter? We'll wait ... carrots turned into a puff pastry tart is one sweet and savory appetizer everyone will love.

Recipe: Vegan Carrot Tart

attachment-attachment-wonton_soup_08 loading...

2. Easy Meatless Wonton Soup

A bowl of warm, comforting wonton soup may surprise your guests, but they're sure to love this meat-free, veggie-filled version.

Recipe: Easy Vegan Wonton Soup

attachment-attachment-asparagus_bundles_05 loading...

3. Asparagus Puff Pastry Bundles with Hummus and Vegan Cheese

Asparagus are in their peak season right now which means they're vibrant, full of bold flavor, and nutrient abundant. Make these asparagus puff pastry bundles with hummus and vegan cheese and serve them on a platter for guests to pick and eat!

Recipe: Asparagus Puff Pastry Bundles with Hummus and Vegan Cheese

Easy Vegan Easter Recipes for the Main Course

Traditionally for Easter, guests dine around the main entrée that some also refer to as the centerpiece – sliced ham with some kind of sauce. However, plant-based eaters get creative with their own "centerpiece," like our mushroom and bean-based wellington, homemade lentil meatballs, or lasagna filled with tempeh ragu.

attachment-Screen-Shot-2020-02-18-at-4.03.15-PM loading...

1. Meatless Meatballs With Eggplant and Lentils

There are plenty of delicious meatless alternatives out there for us plant-based folks. Turns out, you don’t need beef to make a kickass meatball. These ones are made using eggplant and lentils.

Recipe: Meatballs Made With Eggplant and Lentil

attachment-attachment-20191029140607_IMG_2115-012-e1605719093501 loading...

2. Vegan Wellington

Typically, wellington is made with beef, but this recipe swaps out meat for a black bean, walnut, and mushroom filling bursting with flavor. This vegan wellington is easy to prepare and will be a crowd-pleaser for all your guests.

Recipe: Vegan Wellington

attachment-attachment-20170918_Bittman_Lasagna_2678 loading...

3. Dairy-Free Tempeh Ragu Lasagna

Surprise your family and guests with a meat-free lasagna filled with a tempeh ragu that tastes just like meat and boasts the same chewiness.

Recipe: Dairy-Free Tempeh Ragu Lasagna

The Best Vegan Easter Dessert Recipes

Choose from five egg-and-dairy-free desserts that everyone will love. These recipes are perfect for sharing and make for a beautiful centerpiece for your festive table.

How to make dairy-free carrot cake. loading...

1. Vegan Carrot Cake Roll

Love carrot cake? You’ll go nuts for this vegan Carrot Cake Roll recipe, and even more for its homemade dairy-free cream cheese filling that you'll want to use for all your baked goods. Plus, when a cake is rolled it's that much more dense and fluffy.

Recipe: Vegan Carrot Cake Roll

attachment-IMG_3693 loading...

2. Vegan Peeps

Adding a package of peeps to your cart around Eastertime time feels like a tradition, but if you're following a vegan diet, flip over the package and check the ingredients label – the puffy, adorable chicks are not animal-free. Peeps are made with gelatin, an animal-based ingredient, but we have you covered with this totally vegan version.

Recipe: Vegan Peeps

attachment-easter_chocolate_02 loading...

3. Easy 3-Ingredient Vegan Chocolate Easter Bunnies

This three-ingredient dark chocolate recipe is simple to make and can be used to create playful shapes like bunnies, ducklings, or eggs. Whip these up in under 10 minutes!

Recipe: Easy 3-Ingredient Vegan Chocolate Easter Bunnies

How to make Vegan Gluten-Free Mini Cheesecakes for Easter. Britt Berlin loading...

4. Vegan Gluten-Free Mini Cheesecakes

The perfect bite-sized dessert for Easter doesn't exist ... until now. You'll make these cheesecakes in mini cupcake tins with liners and prepare the crust in a food processor. Decorate these tiny treats with small vegan chocolate eggs made by a brand like Doisy & Dam’s and serve them on a tray at your Easter brunch

Recipe: Vegan Gluten-Free Mini Cheesecakes

attachment-bundt cake loading...

5. Vegan Coconut Bundt Cake

The dairy-free, egg-free cake is fluffy and light and the coconut shreds add a zesty, sweet finish. The main ingredients include coconut cream, apple cider vinegar, vegan butter, and unsweetened applesauce as an egg replacement.

Recipe: Vegan Coconut Bundt Cake Recipe

attachment-7.-Horizontal-Shot2 loading...

6. Vegan Hot Cross Buns

Turn your traditional hot cross buns into a vegan delight with this easy recipe.

Recipe: Vegan Hot Cross Buns

For more great recipe lists, check out the ones below.