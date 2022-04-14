Diced tofu mixed with creamy mayo and spiced with turmeric is as delicious and versatile as traditional egg salad. Here, we load it into pita halves with some crunchy veggies, but you can also serve it over a bed of greens, use it to stuff hollowed-out tomatoes, or spoon it onto crackers for a quick snack.

Feel free to add your favorite extras: Some people love pickles or capers in egg salad, some like crunchy celery, and just about everyone likes a teaspoon or two of curry powder. Have fun with it!

The Vegan Egg Salad is created by Derek and Chad Saro, founders of Wicked Kitchen and Wicked Healthy Food.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Eggless Egg Salad Pitas

Serves 2 to 4

Ingredients

1/2 cup Wicked Kitchen™ Garlic Vegan Mayo with Caramelized Onion (or other vegan mayo)

4 green onions, finely sliced

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp turmeric

3/4 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1 package (14 ounces) firm or extra-firm tofu, drained and patted dry

3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill

2 large pitas, split

Handful tender crunchy greens, like baby lettuces, watercress or microgreens

Thinly sliced radishes

Instructions