What We’re Cooking For Easter: Vegan Hot Cross Buns

With Easter right around the corner and quarantine still in full effect, you might be looking for something fun and delicious to make at home with your family this weekend. These Vegan Hot Cross Buns are the perfect thing because of the aroma that fills the kitchen as they bake, the unveiling of the final product fresh out the oven, and finally, the satisfying feeling of accomplishment that your whole family will share. Who doesn’t want that during Easter?

These Vegan Hot Cross Buns do take some time to make, over 2 hours, mostly from letting the dough rise. Just have fun with it and be patient, which is the key to making the perfect batch of hot cross buns. As long as you take it slow you follow the steps, trust me, you’ll end up with the most delicious Hot Cross Buns ever. This recipe makes 12 buns which are good for up to 1 week in a sealed container, but I don’t think they’ll last that long -- they’re that delectable!