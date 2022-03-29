Asparagus Puff Pastry Bundles with Hummus and Vegan Cheese

These Asparagus Bundles with hummus and vegan cheese are a quick plant-based appetizer option that is as easy as it is delicious.

Asparagus Bundles wrapped with puff pastry make lovely hors d'oeuvres, snacks, or brunch sides for springtime. Served alongside a big green salad, they are great for lunch or dinner as well.

Asparagus Bundles require just a couple of simple ingredients and no special tools to make. They are also totally customizable, so feel free to change up the sauce, cheese, or add any additional toppings you like.

You can prepare these ahead of time, then store them in the fridge until ready to bake.

Serve asparagus bundles with a dipping sauce of your choice. Hummus, vegan aioli, or pesto are all delicious options.

Want an extra cheap recipe?

Use frozen or canned asparagus, instead of fresh ones

Use green beans instead of asparagus

Skip the vegan cheese

Hummus is budget-friendly, but if you don’t have any, use vegan yogurt, cream cheese, or mayo instead

Looking for a healthy version?

Use phyllo dough or a whole wheat puff pastry

Make your own hummus and cut down the amount of olive oil

Double the amount of asparagus for each bundle

Want to take these Asparagus Bundles to the next level?

Double or triple the amount of vegan cheese

Instead of basic sliced cheese, choose something with lots of flavors, like feta, parmesan, or a homemade aged cheese

Choose small, thin asparagus stalks for an even prettier version

Wrap your asparagus with vegan bacon or smoked seitan slices

Drizzle Asparagus Bundles with a little extra olive oil straight from the oven, then serve with a creamy dipping sauce.

Prep time: 20 mins

Bake time: 20 mins

Asparagus Bundles

Makes 8

Ingredients

7oz / 200 gr puff pastry

1/2 cup hummus

1 tsp mustard

1 tsp miso paste

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp basil

2 slices of vegan cheese, cut into 4 pieces

1.3 lbs / 600 g green asparagus (24 pieces)

2 tsp sesame seeds

3 tbsp vegan milk

salt, pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 360 F / 180 C. If using frozen puff pastry, thaw it out, then roll it into a large, thin rectangle. Otherwise, simply roll out the puff pastry. Cut into 8 squares. In a small bowl mix together hummus, mustard, miso, garlic, and basil. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Spread a heaping tablespoon of the hummus mix onto the puff pastry squares. Top each with vegan cheese and 3 stalks of asparagus. Lift two opposite corners of the puff pastry to wrap around asparagus stalks. Gently press to seal. Brush with milk and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake for about 20 minutes, or until golden. Serve immediately or chilled.

Nutritionals

Calories 246 | Total Fat 15.7g | Saturated Fat 2.8g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 526mg | Total Carbohydrate 22.1g | Dietary Fiber 3.5g | Total Sugars 2.2g | Protein 5.8g | Vitamin D 0mcg | Caclium 51mg | Iron mg | Potassium 219mg |

