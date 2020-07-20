If you're in the mood for an upscale and healthy vegan dinner, this cauliflower risotto will hit the spot. This recipe is made by Honey Salt, a healthy restaurant located in Las Vegas. Cauliflower and quinoa risotto is the perfect pair for a light and healthy dinner. Normally, risotto is made with heavy cream and cheese, but this recipe calls for fresh vegetables and vegetable stock. The recipe will only take you 20 minutes to make and tastes like restaurant quality. Pair this dish with a glass of red wine and enjoy every bite.

Recipe Developer: Honey Salt

Why we love it: Risotto is normally high in calories, but this dish is made with vegetables, quinoa, and vegetable stock--the perfect meal for plant-based eaters and anyone who is watching their diet.

Make it for: Lunch or dinner! Make sure to save the leftovers and enjoy them the next day.