Butternut squash — commonly thought of as a vegetable — is actually a wintertime fruit (let that sink in for a second), loaded with essential vitamins we need to strengthen immunity and boost overall health, like vitamin C, Iron, Vitamin B6, magnesium, and calcium. It's high in fiber, and because it's full of complex carbs you feel full for hours after eating it (which makes it easier to avoid eating all that Halloween candy we're seeing right now). The pear-shaped pumpkin-like fruit is in peak season meaning it's the perfect time to make vibrant, sweet recipes like the ones below.

We rounded up 13 easy, dairy-free recipes for butternut squash, all completely vegan. This list includes everything from salads to soups to stews and mac and cheese, as well as a butternut squash risotto that's the perfect recipe for a cozy date night at home.

This fall season and into winter, eat seasonal foods to help build a strong immune defense. Incorporating more plant-based foods into your diet can help to reduce your risk of inflammation and chronic inflammation which can lead to disease. Eating butternut squash is one way to start.

Just one cup of cooked butternut squash contains 7 grams of fiber, helping you stay fuller longer and promoting healthy digestion and weight loss, if that's a goal of yours. The fruit also contains high levels of vitamin A and E for eye health and vitamin C for immunity, along with high levels of antioxidants that have been associated with reduced risk of cell damage, heart disease, aging, and even certain cancers.

The best part is that butternut squash is as delicious as it is healthy! Enjoy these seasonal recipes and share a photo with us for a feature on The Beet's social media.

butternut squash loading...

1. Roasted Butternut Squash Risotto

This comforting meal is the perfect dish to serve for dinner to loved ones. Enjoy the creamy, buttery combination of orzo and squash without the dairy. This dish requires full attention just like any other risotto recipe, so keep stirring!

Recipe: Roasted Butternut Squash Risotto

loading...

2. Matthew Kenney's Butternut Squash Carpaccio

Celebrity chef and restauranteur Matthew Kenney shared his favorite autumnal appetizer with The Beet so you can make this upscale, impressive, yet simple dish at home.

Recipe: Matthew Kenney's Butternut Squash Carpaccio

attachment-attachment-lemongrass-soup loading...

3. Vegan Lemongrass and Ginger Butternut Bisque

In the mood to switch up your go-to butternut squash soup or give it a boost of flavor? Try this lemongrass and ginger butternut bisque created by famous musician Moby, who is also a longtime vegan and owner of LA's popular vegan restaurant, The Little Pine.

Recipe: Vegan Lemongrass and Ginger Butternut Bisque

attachment-attachment-Vegan-Thanksgiving-Wraps-03 loading...

4. Vegan Butternut Squash & Chickpea Wraps

For a quick lunch or dinner option, make these seasonal vegan butternut squash and chickpea wraps for a little taste of Thanksgiving in every bite.

Recipe: Vegan Butternut Squash & Chickpea Wraps

loading...

5. Vegan Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese

Turn mac and cheese –– everyone's favorite comfort meal, into a seasonal recipe by adding butternut squash to your vegan cheese sauce. Mix it with your favorite pasta and enjoy.

Recipe: Vegan Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese

attachment-IMG_9382 loading...

6. Spinach, Butternut Squash, and Avocado Wrap Made with JUST Egg

Add a boost of vitamin C to your breakfast wraps with avocado, spinach, and butternut squash. Make this version with JUST Egg or a tofu scramble, whichever you prefer.

Recipe: Spinach, Butternut Squash, and Avocado Wrap Made with JUST Egg

attachment-attachment-Screen-Shot-2020-11-20-at-08.57.20 loading...

7. Chef Guy Vaknin's Butternut Squash Soup

For a classic butternut squash soup made by a plant-based chef who knows how to craft crowd-pleasing vegan recipes that are easy and restaurant-quality, try Guy Vaknin's (the founder of Beyond Sushi) recipe.

Recipe: Chef Guy Vaknin's Butternut Squash Soup

attachment-attachment-Untitled-design-46 loading...

8. Roasted Butternut Seasoned in Garam Masala With Homemade Naan

Lorna Maseko, an award-winning international celebrity chef, shared her butternut squash and cowpeas recipe that's inspired by her South African roots.

Recipe: Lorna Maseko's Roasted Garam Masala Butternut Squash With Naan

attachment-attachment-Roasted-Vegetable-Kale-Salad-Photo-1 loading...

9. Kale Salad with Creamy Vegan Chipotle Dressing

Add a boost of flavor and sweetness to your kale salad with cubed butternut squash and beets, and a creamy, savory dairy-free chipotle dressing you'll also want to use as a dip for sliced veggies or chips.

Recipe: Kale Salad with Creamy Vegan Chipotle Dressing

loading...

10. Roasted Butternut Squash, Spinach, and Mushroom Fajitas

Looking for a quick and healthy lunch idea? Fajitas are one easy dish. This recipe calls for butternut squash, mushrooms, and spinach, a trio of sweet, savory, and earthy flavors.

Recipe: Roasted Butternut Squash, Spinach, and Mushroom Fajitas

loading...

11. Creamy Vegan Butternut Squash Soup

Want the perfect weeknight soup recipe? Make this classic butternut squash soup that's extra creamy without dairy.

Recipe: Creamy Vegan Butternut Squash Soup

attachment-attachment-Butternut-Squash-Soup-52 loading...

12. Vegan and Gluten-Free Curried Butternut Squash & Apple Soup

Add a kick of curry and sweet apple to your dairy-free butternut squash soup with this easy vegan and gluten-free recipe.

Recipe: Vegan and Gluten-Free Curried Butternut Squash & Apple Soup

attachment-AMAZING-40-Minute-Curried-Butternut-Squash-and-Sweet-Potato-Soup-SO-Creamy-flavorful-and-perfect-for-fall-and-winter-vegan-glutenfree-soup-squash-sweet-potato-cozy-easy-healthy-recipe-3 loading...

13. Curried Butternut Squash and Sweet Potato Soup

Butternut squash and sweet potato are the perfect pairings for a rich and creamy soup. This recipe calls for a curry to add to the zestiness of the soup. Garnish with roasted kale for added texture.

Recipe: Curried Butternut Squash and Sweet Potato Soup

For more great plant-based dishes, check out The Beet's recipe library.

For more lists of recipes, check out: