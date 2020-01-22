We're all trying our best to be healthier versions of ourselves in these early weeks of the New Year, as well as trying to boost our immune systems in natural ways. The simplest, most effective way to do so is by adding more whole plants and plant-based proteins to our plates! So we couldn't wait to share this veggie-packed breakfast wrap made with JUST Egg, the delicious protein-packed egg made from mung beans. Making small swaps to incorporate more veggies and plant-based proteins in everyday dishes is easier than you think and you can pack some big benefits! JUST Egg is better for your body and the planet— it contains as much protein as a real egg but with a fraction of the fat and zero cholesterol.

For this breakfast wrap, load up on any veggies you like (or have on hand). We opted for a hearty vegetable medley that's the perfect filling for chilly mornings, with roasted butternut squash, sautéed spinach, caramelized onions, and creamy avocado. The butternut squash is a great source of fiber and adds immune-boosting vitamins A, C, E, and B to your morning. Plus, it contains minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and zinc. Three tablespoons of cooked butternut squash count as one of your five-veggies a day. The spinach is an excellent source of vitamins K, A, and C and folate, and magnesium, iron, and B2. Vitamin K is great for bone health, so think of this wrap as a satisfying and nutritious multivitamin to start your day.

Cook up your JUST Egg the exact same way you would with a regular egg. For the filling, we. suggest scrambling pourable JUST Egg in a pan for a fluffy filling or cutting up toaster-ready, folded JUST Egg for an even faster option. You won't believe how spot-on the texture and taste is. For a finishing touch, we dipped this wrap in kale pesto, but you could also spread it on the inside of your wrap as you're assembling it. This nutritious, hearty breakfast wrap is the perfect way to keep your 2021 diet going strong.

You can find JUST Egg at your local supermarket in the refrigerator section. Check out this handy store locator, and more great JUST Egg recipes to try, like this Kale and Mushroom Quiche.