Spinach, Butternut Squash, and Avocado Wrap Made with JUST Egg
We're all trying our best to be healthier versions of ourselves in these early weeks of the New Year, as well as trying to boost our immune systems in natural ways. The simplest, most effective way to do so is by adding more whole plants and plant-based proteins to our plates! So we couldn't wait to share this veggie-packed breakfast wrap made with JUST Egg, the delicious protein-packed egg made from mung beans. Making small swaps to incorporate more veggies and plant-based proteins in everyday dishes is easier than you think and you can pack some big benefits! JUST Egg is better for your body and the planet— it contains as much protein as a real egg but with a fraction of the fat and zero cholesterol.
For this breakfast wrap, load up on any veggies you like (or have on hand). We opted for a hearty vegetable medley that's the perfect filling for chilly mornings, with roasted butternut squash, sautéed spinach, caramelized onions, and creamy avocado. The butternut squash is a great source of fiber and adds immune-boosting vitamins A, C, E, and B to your morning. Plus, it contains minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and zinc. Three tablespoons of cooked butternut squash count as one of your five-veggies a day. The spinach is an excellent source of vitamins K, A, and C and folate, and magnesium, iron, and B2. Vitamin K is great for bone health, so think of this wrap as a satisfying and nutritious multivitamin to start your day.
Cook up your JUST Egg the exact same way you would with a regular egg. For the filling, we. suggest scrambling pourable JUST Egg in a pan for a fluffy filling or cutting up toaster-ready, folded JUST Egg for an even faster option. You won't believe how spot-on the texture and taste is. For a finishing touch, we dipped this wrap in kale pesto, but you could also spread it on the inside of your wrap as you're assembling it. This nutritious, hearty breakfast wrap is the perfect way to keep your 2021 diet going strong.
You can find JUST Egg at your local supermarket in the refrigerator section. Check out this handy store locator, and more great JUST Egg recipes to try, like this Kale and Mushroom Quiche.
Spinach, Butternut Squash, Caramelized Onions, and Avocado Breakfast Wrap With Just Egg
Serves 1
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Ingredients
- ½ teaspoon olive or cooking oil
- ½ bottle JUST Egg or 2 folded JUST Egg
- 1 wrap (gluten-free if needed)
- ½ cup sautéed spinach
- ¼ cup roasted butternut squash (or leftover squash or sweet potato)
- ¼ cup caramelized or sautéed onions
- 1 tablespoon kale pesto (dairy-free)
- ¼ medium avocado, cubed
- Sea salt + pepper, to taste
Instructions
- Heat olive or cooking oil in a medium saucepan on medium heat.
- Shake the JUST Egg container to reduce separation, then pour the scramble into the saucepan.
- Lightly scramble the mixture for 3 minutes, until cooked. Remove from heat and set aside.
- Prepare a clean space with the wrap, vegetables, and scramble for easy assembly.
- Heat the wrap in the microwave or via stovetop to easily wrap. Place the scrambled JUST Egg on one half of the wrap. Top with spinach, squash, onions, pesto, avocado, salt, and pepper to taste.
- Fold the sides of the wrap in lengthwise, and begin to roll the wrap. Slice and serve with a side salad.