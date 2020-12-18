Family traditions look a little bit different this year, so it seems like a perfect time to try something new in the kitchen too. When it comes to eating around the holidays, it’s challenging to find common ground between us (millennials) and our parents (boomers). But, this holiday season, change is coming to the family table.

A new poll of 1,000 millennials and 1,000 baby boomers found that while 68% percent of boomers say they prefer to follow traditions, two-thirds of millennials say they will be changing things up and remaking traditional holiday meals with plant-based ingredients. This holiday season, millennials are updating traditional family recipes with healthier, plant-based ingredients. Taking recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation, like a classic holiday quiche, and swapping in fresh, plant-based ingredients is a way of honoring your family traditions while creating new ones.

That's why we created this elevated seasonal quiche recipe that is healthier for you and better for the planet! It's made with JUST Egg, the delicious plant-based egg made from mung beans. JUST Egg is packed with clean, sustainable protein and tastes and cooks like actual eggs, without any of the heart-clogging cholesterol or strain on our environment.

Who should try it? Anyone who's looking to create new traditions this holiday season and healthier routines in the new year, all while helping save our planet.

This plant-based quiche is the perfect dish to enjoy with the family during the holiday season. It’s packed with seasonal produce and warming herbs that deliver nutrients in every satisfying bite. Developed by Britt Berlin, creator of the popular blog, The Banana Diaries, this recipe is sure to get the entire family on board with a new tradition to enjoy at the holiday table.

