Start New Holiday Traditions: Kale & Mushroom Quiche Made with JUST Egg
Family traditions look a little bit different this year, so it seems like a perfect time to try something new in the kitchen too. When it comes to eating around the holidays, it’s challenging to find common ground between us (millennials) and our parents (boomers). But, this holiday season, change is coming to the family table.
A new poll of 1,000 millennials and 1,000 baby boomers found that while 68% percent of boomers say they prefer to follow traditions, two-thirds of millennials say they will be changing things up and remaking traditional holiday meals with plant-based ingredients. This holiday season, millennials are updating traditional family recipes with healthier, plant-based ingredients. Taking recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation, like a classic holiday quiche, and swapping in fresh, plant-based ingredients is a way of honoring your family traditions while creating new ones.
That's why we created this elevated seasonal quiche recipe that is healthier for you and better for the planet! It's made with JUST Egg, the delicious plant-based egg made from mung beans. JUST Egg is packed with clean, sustainable protein and tastes and cooks like actual eggs, without any of the heart-clogging cholesterol or strain on our environment.
Who should try it? Anyone who's looking to create new traditions this holiday season and healthier routines in the new year, all while helping save our planet.
This plant-based quiche is the perfect dish to enjoy with the family during the holiday season. It’s packed with seasonal produce and warming herbs that deliver nutrients in every satisfying bite. Developed by Britt Berlin, creator of the popular blog, The Banana Diaries, this recipe is sure to get the entire family on board with a new tradition to enjoy at the holiday table.
Make this recipe and you’ll convert your whole family to loving JUST Egg for their scrambled eggs, omelets, French toast, pancakes, and any other egg dishes. You can find JUST Egg at a store near you, in the egg case, or in the frozen breakfast aisle (they also make a frozen, toaster-ready version called Folded JUST Egg, perfect for topping toast and filling breakfast sandwiches). Check out this handy store locator and find more delicious holiday recipes here.
Plant-Based Kale & Mushroom Quiche (Gluten-Free Option)
Serves 8
Prep Time: 20
Bake Time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
For the Plant-Based Pie Crust
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose or gluten-free 1:1 baking flour
- 2 tsp arrowroot starch
- 1/4 tsp sea salt
- 1 cup vegan butter, chilled & cubed
- 1/8 cup chilled water
For the Plant-Based Quiche Filling
- 16 ounces JUST Egg
- 1 cup raw kale
- 1 cup sliced mushrooms
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh sage
- 1 tbsp fresh thyme
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1 tsp olive oil
- Sage & thyme to garnish
Instructions
- In a food processor, pulse the flour, arrowroot starch, and sea salt for 30 seconds to mix. Add in the cubed vegan butter, and pulse again until the mixture becomes a crumble.
- Secure the lid back on, and remove the food processor sleeve. Turn the food processor on, and carefully pour in the chilled water while the food processor is blending the pie crust. It should form one large dough ball.
- Turn off the food processor and remove the dough. Form the dough into a large flat disk, and wrap it in parchment paper or plastic wrap. Chill in the fridge for 20 minutes. While the dough is chilling, preheat the oven to 400F and grease a 9" pie dish with coconut or olive oil.
- Once the dough is chilled, remove the dough from the fridge and lightly flour a clean surface. The dough should be cold but not rock hard. If it's too hard, allow it to sit for 10 minutes to soften. Lightly flour the dough and a rolling pin. Roll the dough to be about 1/4" thick and about 10" in diameter.
- Carefully transfer the rolled dough to the pie dish. Lightly pick up and help the dough move down the dish if needed rather than stretching it. Stretching the dough will cause the sides to slip while par-baking. Fold the edges of the crust under and shape the edges as you'd like. Chill the pie crust for 10 minutes in the fridge.
- Remove the pie from the fridge, poke a few fork holes into the bottom, and place the crust into the oven to bake for 10 minutes. The crust should look like it’s just starting to turn golden. While the crust is baking, sauté the kale and mushrooms with 1 tsp olive oil on the stovetop. Cook for about 2-3 minutes or until the kale begins to wilt. Remove from heat.
- Remove the crust from the oven and reduce the heat to 375F.
- Carefully add in the sauteed kale and mushrooms. Sprinkle in the chopped sage and thyme, then pour the JUST Egg on top. Sprinkle the sea salt over the mixture and cover the edges with a pie-crust saver or tin foil to prevent burning. Bake for 40-45 minutes, or until the middle of the quiche is set.
- Remove from the oven and allow the quiche to cool for 15 minutes before serving. Top with sage and thyme as desired and enjoy!